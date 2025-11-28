3-Ingredient Anchovy Butter Packs An Umami Punch

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the easiest ways to elevate your cooking is to use compound butters. Made by mixing herbs, cheeses, veggies, or even alcohol into room-temperature butter, compound butters can be used on a variety of dishes like steak, roasted vegetables, and fish, adding flavor that would otherwise require many ingredients to achieve. By putting together a compound butter in advance, you save time when making the dish later – plus, it can add visual appeal when added to plated dishes, too. This three-ingredient anchovy butter recipe developed with Michelle McGlinn uses anchovies, butter, and parsley to make a simple, flavorful butter that will elevate anything — even a simple piece of toast.

Anchovies are an unexpected ingredient for adding umami to beef, vegetables, and fish. It can be hard to know how, exactly, to incorporate anchovies into your cooking, especially if you aren't used to working with the small, thin, canned fish. Compound butters make it easy, allowing you to melt the anchovy flavor into your dishes incrementally until your desired flavor profile is reached. Best of all, a great anchovy butter requires just a few ingredients, making it easy to have on hand anytime.