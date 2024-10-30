Easy Spiced Butternut Squash Butter Recipe

In the cooler fall months, we take to the kitchen to make various spiced goods and pantry staples. One of the best ways to preserve seasonal produce is to transform them into jams and jellies. Classic apple butter is a much-beloved fall treat that utilizes peak season apples, but for a fun alternative, try making butternut squash butter. This condiment is akin to apple butter and is prepared the same way, though has a noticeably earthier flavor and more closely mirrors another fall favorite ingredient, the classic pumpkin.

In this recipe, recipe developer Taylor Murray walks us through an easy method of making butternut squash butter. By combining roasted butternut squash with apple cider vinegar, brown sugar, and a pinch of warm, fall spices, the gourd can be magically changed into a spread that can be spread on toast, muffins, or crackers. Serve it on a cheeseboard or fill a cake with it — the options are as endless as your imagination.