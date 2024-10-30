Easy Spiced Butternut Squash Butter Recipe
In the cooler fall months, we take to the kitchen to make various spiced goods and pantry staples. One of the best ways to preserve seasonal produce is to transform them into jams and jellies. Classic apple butter is a much-beloved fall treat that utilizes peak season apples, but for a fun alternative, try making butternut squash butter. This condiment is akin to apple butter and is prepared the same way, though has a noticeably earthier flavor and more closely mirrors another fall favorite ingredient, the classic pumpkin.
In this recipe, recipe developer Taylor Murray walks us through an easy method of making butternut squash butter. By combining roasted butternut squash with apple cider vinegar, brown sugar, and a pinch of warm, fall spices, the gourd can be magically changed into a spread that can be spread on toast, muffins, or crackers. Serve it on a cheeseboard or fill a cake with it — the options are as endless as your imagination.
Gather the ingredients for easy butternut squash butter
Like apple butter, the ingredients for butternut squash butter are very simple and revolve mainly around the primary ingredient. In this case, that main ingredient is butternut squash. Choose one with firm skin and no soft spots. Once we start to cook the puree down, we'll add apple cider vinegar for tang, brown sugar for sweetness, and a combination of spices to amp up the fall flavor: cloves, cinnamon, and nutmeg.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Add squash to baking dish
Place the squash halves cut-side up in a roasting pan with 1 cup water.
Step 3: Roast squash
Roast until softened, 60 to 70 minutes.
Step 4: Remove seed pocket
Scoop out seed pocket from each squash half and discard.
Step 5: Strain puree
Scoop squash pulp into a strainer basket set over a pot and pass through mesh.
Step 6: Add flavorings
Add brown sugar, vinegar, and spices to squash pulp.
Step 7: Cook until thickened
Cook over low heat until excess moisture is removed and puree is thickened, about 20 minutes.
Step 8: Let cool and store
Let cool before serving. Store leftover squash butter in an airtight container.
Easy Spiced Butternut Squash Butter Recipe
Give your morning toast a fall flair thanks to this easy spiced butternut squash butter recipe.
Ingredients
- 1 medium butternut squash, halved lengthwise
- ¼ cup brown sugar
- 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
- ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
- ¼ teaspoon ground cloves
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 400 F.
- Place the squash halves cut-side up in a roasting pan with 1 cup water.
- Roast until softened, 60 to 70 minutes.
- Scoop out seed pocket from each squash half and discard.
- Scoop squash pulp into a strainer basket set over a pot and pass through mesh.
- Add brown sugar, vinegar, and spices to squash pulp.
- Cook over low heat until excess moisture is removed and puree is thickened, about 20 minutes.
- Let cool before serving. Store leftover squash butter in an airtight container.
Can I make squash butter with other types of squash?
While this recipe calls for butternut squash, there are many other types of squash that can be swapped into this recipe with no other changes required. The popular honeynut squash would be the easiest swap, and you would need about three whole honeynut squashes to be equivalent to one average medium butternut squash. For other options, consider a red kuri squash or a pumpkin, such as a sugar pumpkin or a kabocha squash. These will have a slightly earthier flavor than butternut squash but will be richer with a smoother texture.
Avoid using delicata squash, which has a lot of seeds and skin compared to flesh and is better eaten roasted simply. Spaghetti squash, which is prized for its unique pasta-like texture, would also be unsuitable. The long stringy threads won't pass through a sieve like this recipe requires, and the texture wouldn't turn out right.
What can I use butternut squash butter for?
There are so many uses for delicately spiced and slightly sweet butternut squash butter. The most obvious and practical use would be to spread on toast or biscuit. Think beyond your typical square of white bread and pair it with a fruit and nut bread or a dark slice of pumpernickel. For a more creative approach, try topping a pancake or a waffle with it or consider stirring it into oatmeal or yogurt.
This spread would be a gorgeous addition to a fall cheese board or charcuterie platter. If you have a flair for baking, this would make a wonderful filling for a puff pastry hand pie or a silky tart. With the right pairing, it could even work as a filling for a layered cake. Butternut squash butter's natural sweetness and rich texture make it a perfect addition to a wide variety of dishes.