Anchovies Are The Unexpected Ingredient For Better Beef Stew

There's nothing better than putting beef and some stock in a pot for it to simmer away until it cooks down into the most comforting dish. Whether you like to bulk it up with bulgur or add a dollop of tomato paste, beef stew is the perfect salve for long days. But for the most delicious pot of beef stew, anchovies are your secret weapon.

Adding seafood to beef stew already seems like a strange notion, and putting one of the fishiest kinds sounds like it would absolutely ruin the dish. Yet, we assure you, your beef stew craves anchovies. The fish is known for its mouthwatering, umami flavor, so you should definitely start putting anchovies in more recipes. Chances are, something you've eaten already contains it. That savory taste in Worcestershire sauce, a common beef stew ingredient? Yep, that's anchovies. It's even in modern Caesar salads and Spaghetti alla Puttanesca, both of which have a richness that can only be attributed to the fish.

That little fish contains a salty taste that easily amps up beef stew without leaving it with a fishy flavor. Oil-packed anchovies are quite common and they can go straight into the beef stew with ease. Take one filet and cook it down with the onions and garlic to build a luscious base for the stew. The paste is also easy to find and has a concentrated flavor. Swirl half a teaspoon into the stew as it starts to simmer for a rich flavor throughout.