Give Baked Ziti A Rich Protein Boost With Cottage Cheese

If you're like us and love pasta but are always looking for a way to amp up the protein in the dish, you're in luck. This week, try our high-protein baked ziti with cottage cheese recipe, where instead of traditional ricotta cheese, you'll be using cottage cheese. Half a cup of cottage cheese contains about two grams more protein than half a cup of ricotta cheese, which will give your baked ziti dish a slight protein boost. We spoke with Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, who recently partnered with Barilla to celebrate its new Al Bronzo Pasta line, to get his thoughts on this pro tip. It turns out, he agrees. "[Cottage cheese] has amazing texture, it has amazing creaminess," Beckham admits, "and, yeah, I think it definitely elevates your dish."

To make baked ziti with cottage cheese, simply use cottage cheese instead of ricotta cheese while making the cheese mixture. If the cottage cheese curds feel a little too chunky, don't blitz it, unless you're like Beckham, who personally enjoys the chunkiness. "Sometimes I add both," Beckham notes. "But if I don't have ricotta, I put cottage cheese in." Cottage cheese curds help add texture to the dish, whereas ricotta cheese is quite smooth and creamy. That is not to say your baked ziti filling won't be creamy if you use cottage cheese. Beckham adds that "both make your dish really creamy."