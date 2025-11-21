'Unused Pots Started Peeling' — Costco Shoppers Aren't Loving This 10-Piece Cookware Set

When you invest in a nonstick cookware set, you want to buy with confidence. The product should last at least a few years, especially when properly used and cared for. Unfortunately, that isn't the case with a certain 10-piece cookware set from Costco.

The T-fal Excellence Ceramic Non-Stick 10-Piece Cookware Set from Costco costs $119. It boasts an assortment of sauce, sauté, and fry pans as well as a Dutch oven. The items sport stainless steel handles and can withstand temperatures of up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit without lids (350 degrees when covered). While the set isn't expensive compared to high-end luxury cookware brands like All-Clad or Demeyere Atlantis, it is a pricey sum for many people to shell out all at once, especially if the product doesn't last long. The set has a 4.3-star rating on Costco's website with 231 reviews. However, multiple people claimed that the cookware was damaged when received, wasn't as non-stick as expected, or started peeling before it had even been used.

One reviewer, who gave the set a one-star rating, stated that "the inside layer came off the pot and was swimming in my soup, very dangerous if you ask me." In a different one-star review, a customer said, "truly disappointed [in] this cookware set. Even unused pots started peeling." Even some four-star reviews include complaints. In one, the customer said, "[O]ne of my pans had a chip in it when I received it. And after 2 uses, the lower part has turned yellow and looks burned." Some of the complaints alleged that despite careful use, the product became damaged far too quickly for a set that costs over $100.