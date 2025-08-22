The Best Costco Cookware Set, According To Shopper Ratings

The general consensus for the Circulon Premier Professional 10-piece Non-Stick Cookware Set is that the collection is long-lasting and effective. Amidst five-star nods of approval (with words like "great" and "excellent" on repeat), the set delivers on both functionality and aesthetic. One reviewer raved, "The pots and pans are sturdy, beautiful and perform well. Even with regular use they still look like new." Another chimed in, sharing, "These pans are truly non-stick and very durable."

Nothing is perfect, though, and there are some things to consider before purchasing. One of the drawbacks to Circulon's set are the ill-fitting lids. According to a Reddit user, "If you've read reviews, you probably know the pot lids don't seal, so they're no good for rice, but otherwise no complaints." For many, though, the non-stick coating on pots and pans is a bigger concern. Despite a potential link to cancer, the USDA considers non-stick coatings to have a risk factor that's negligible, making them generally safe to use. However, avoiding the common mistakes everyone makes with their non-stick pans can help any exposure.

In terms of value, the Circulon Set is a no-brainer investment. While Costco has sealed its reputation as one of the absolute best places to buy high-quality cookware, Circulon throws its hat into the ring by also offering a limited lifetime warranty. While coverage doesn't include scratches, discoloration, or stains caused by user damage, knowing you have time to return a defective item provides peace of mind.