The Best Costco Cookware Set, According To Shopper Ratings
Costco has a habit of turning heads, cookware is no exception. It's hard to imagine somewhere better to scavenge for high-value deals, especially with its 100% satisfaction guarantee. That said, a certain set stood out from the crowd. With a rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars and nearly 8,500 reviews, the Circulon Premier Professional 10-piece Non-Stick Cookware Set is clearly a fan favorite.
Priced at $209, the set includes two skillets, two straining saucepans, a covered saute pan, a covered stockpot, and four lids. In their shimmering, light bronze color, these pots and pans make a striking addition to any kitchen. It's not just about aesthetics, though. This anodized aluminium set is non-stick and compatible with all cooktops — yes, that includes induction. The pieces are also dishwasher and oven safe up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. So, it's no wonder that Circulon's 10-piece collection is easily considered to be one of the best cookware sets money can buy at Costco.
Is it worth the investment?
The general consensus for the Circulon Premier Professional 10-piece Non-Stick Cookware Set is that the collection is long-lasting and effective. Amidst five-star nods of approval (with words like "great" and "excellent" on repeat), the set delivers on both functionality and aesthetic. One reviewer raved, "The pots and pans are sturdy, beautiful and perform well. Even with regular use they still look like new." Another chimed in, sharing, "These pans are truly non-stick and very durable."
Nothing is perfect, though, and there are some things to consider before purchasing. One of the drawbacks to Circulon's set are the ill-fitting lids. According to a Reddit user, "If you've read reviews, you probably know the pot lids don't seal, so they're no good for rice, but otherwise no complaints." For many, though, the non-stick coating on pots and pans is a bigger concern. Despite a potential link to cancer, the USDA considers non-stick coatings to have a risk factor that's negligible, making them generally safe to use. However, avoiding the common mistakes everyone makes with their non-stick pans can help any exposure.
In terms of value, the Circulon Set is a no-brainer investment. While Costco has sealed its reputation as one of the absolute best places to buy high-quality cookware, Circulon throws its hat into the ring by also offering a limited lifetime warranty. While coverage doesn't include scratches, discoloration, or stains caused by user damage, knowing you have time to return a defective item provides peace of mind.