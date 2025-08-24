Why Ina Garten Loves This Fancy Cookware Brand
When hostessing extraordinaire Ina Garten shares tips on how we can feed friends and put on unforgettable parties, we're all ears. Whether you're a professional chef or a tinkering hobbyist, Garten told Today that every cook should own a quality knife, a half sheet pan, and a stainless steel sauté pan. Straightforward enough, except we've done some snooping and discovered that Garten's preferred choice of cookware isn't cheap.
Browsing through Garten's Instagram feed, a particular pan can be seen in photos of perfectly roasted chicken and dishwashers packed with post-entertaining mayhem. When asked for her favorite cookware, Garten's answer was direct. "I use All Clad pots and pans," she clarified on her Barefoot Contessa website. "They are expensive, but if you take care of them, they will last a lifetime." Expensive, indeed. One All-Clad 4-quart stainless steel sauté pan runs just under $200, and you can easily find pieces nearing the $300 mark.
Garten told Williams Sonoma Taste that the investment is worth it, as not only do these pieces cook evenly, but they are easy to clean and maintain. This durability is part of the reputation of All-Clad, and fully clad stainless steel cookware can go the distance if taken care of. All-Clad pots and pans are finished by polishing and brushing so that not only does the cookware last, but it also looks good when placed on a shelf.
Quality cookware built to endure
All-Clad was the first of its kind to be made in the United States. Whereas many types of bonded cookware offer pots and pans with multiple layers of metal on the base alone, All-Clad manufactures pieces that include bonded metal throughout the entirety of the product. This means a more even heat as you cook. All-Clad uses a variety of metals, such as durable stainless steel, aluminum, and copper. In addition to a multi-stage process, a series of quality checks is conducted to ensure each pot is of standard. Double-riveted handles are attached by hand, and the stainless steel rivets are designed to withstand years of cooking experiments. Plus, pieces are oven-safe — up to at least 600 degrees Fahrenheit — so whatever cooking technique you have in mind, these items can get the job done.
If you are tempted by All-Clad's different cookware collections, there's a way to make a strategic investment. All-Clad offers a lifetime warranty policy on its products, and some purchases include replacement accessories and repair should your piece need refurbishing. Though you'll be shelling out cash initially, you don't need to suffer the full, original price. Instead of outfitting your entire kitchen with a fleet of brand-new pieces, splurge on one pan and keep an eye out for deals online when making additional purchases. Let's leave the surprised gasps to the culinary projects you take on while experimenting with your All-Clad pot and not the response to a shopping bill.