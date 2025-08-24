Why Ina Garten Loves This Fancy Cookware Brand

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When hostessing extraordinaire Ina Garten shares tips on how we can feed friends and put on unforgettable parties, we're all ears. Whether you're a professional chef or a tinkering hobbyist, Garten told Today that every cook should own a quality knife, a half sheet pan, and a stainless steel sauté pan. Straightforward enough, except we've done some snooping and discovered that Garten's preferred choice of cookware isn't cheap.

Browsing through Garten's Instagram feed, a particular pan can be seen in photos of perfectly roasted chicken and dishwashers packed with post-entertaining mayhem. When asked for her favorite cookware, Garten's answer was direct. "I use All Clad pots and pans," she clarified on her Barefoot Contessa website. "They are expensive, but if you take care of them, they will last a lifetime." Expensive, indeed. One All-Clad 4-quart stainless steel sauté pan runs just under $200, and you can easily find pieces nearing the $300 mark.

Garten told Williams Sonoma Taste that the investment is worth it, as not only do these pieces cook evenly, but they are easy to clean and maintain. This durability is part of the reputation of All-Clad, and fully clad stainless steel cookware can go the distance if taken care of. All-Clad pots and pans are finished by polishing and brushing so that not only does the cookware last, but it also looks good when placed on a shelf.