Here's What Happens To Costco Items After You've Returned Them

Costco will accept almost any kind of food return for almost any reason. Whether you open the box and hate the taste so much that you want a return or you accidentally purchased one too many cans of green beans, Costco will give you a full refund on your food items. There's even an unusual Costco rule that allows refunds on partially eaten food, so you don't have to worry about foods expiring before you finish it. Although you'll get your money back, foods returned to Costco do not go back on the shelves under any circumstance.

It's too much of a liability for Costco to allow pre-purchased foods for re-purchase, even if it's wholly unopened. Costco has no way of knowing where the food has been or what's happened to it, even if you only have it in the car for a few minutes before you run back inside to return it. The food may be spoiled or tampered with, or it may be completely fine, but it's a risk that Costco can't take, so any returned foods are thrown away. When it comes to prepackaged foods, say a box of Pop-Tarts that are too sweet to finish, according to a Costo employee who runs the YouTube channel, The Costco Dude, Costco works with food banks and other organizations to try and get the undamaged goods in the right hands, although unfortunately most returned foods simply end up in the trash.