The Genius Iron Hack That Lets You Make Crispy Grilled Cheese While Traveling

When you are on the road, it can be exhausting to need to figure out your meals all the time. Depending on where you are staying, the options can be pretty slim, and no matter what's on offer, it is going to cost you more than a home-cooked meal. Fortunately, if you get a bit creative, there are actually quite a few meals that you can cook in a hotel room with just the meager supplies on hand. One of the simplest is also a comfort food classic: a grilled cheese sandwich, which you can fry up using just the clothes iron hiding in the hotel room closet — or your own if you find yourself traveling with one.

It makes perfect sense that you could use a clothing iron to make a grilled cheese, as it is really not so different from a hot griddle or skillet, just one that you can hold in your hand. Although, there is a trick to doing it right. The real genius of this grilled cheese sandwich hack comes from utilizing not just the iron but also a layer of aluminum foil.

A good grilled cheese needs either butter or mayonnaise to make the bread crisp and rich, but slapping buttered bread straight onto an ironing board and then dropping a hot clothes iron on top is going to make the sort of mess that is likely to show up on the bill at the end of your stay. With a layer of aluminum foil in between, however, you can whip up a crispy, melty grilled cheese sandwich completely mess-free.