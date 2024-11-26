How To Give Your Leftover Pizza A Second Life As A Grilled Cheese Sandwich
We all know the disappointing feeling of biting into leftover pizza. Yesterday's magic is long gone, and you're left with reheated slices which lack the fresh-off-the-oven spark that made it so good in the first place. There's no point in trying to bring it back, so you might as well just make the most of the remaining cheesy, savory goodness instead. There are so many creative ways to use leftover pizza — it can even be a grilled cheese sandwich spin-off, with the pizza slices in place of the usual toasted bread. Unique, satisfying, and abundant with flavors, a grilled cheese pizza sandwich is one of the best ways to give your leftovers a second life.
Normally, with leftover pizza, 60 seconds in the microwave is all it takes for a quick and easy meal, making it the epitome of convenience. Fortunately, turning it into a grilled cheese isn't much more complicated than that. Just press two slices together with the crust facing outward, sandwich your preferred cheese in between, and spread butter on the exterior. With the griddle or frying pan properly heated, cook the "sandwich" with the lid covered for around 5 to 7 minutes. Then, flip to the other side and repeat the process. Once both sides are slightly crispy and golden brown with the cheese perfectly melted, that's when your pizza grilled cheese is ready.
Endless flavor potential with this special transformation
One of the best parts about this grilled cheese transformation is it takes on the best qualities of both dishes and rolls them into one refreshingly satisfying dish. Not only are you getting the grilled cheese's ooey-gooey satisfaction in each bite, but it's also woven with the pizza toppings' diverse nuances. Getting tired of eating the same old grilled cheese sandwich? This pizza twist is the ideal thing to try.
If you're using a pepperoni pizza, the sandwich could inherit the original smoky, meaty essence and tangy richness—much like what you'd get with a pepperoni pizza panini. Pesto pizza, on the other hand, brings an herbaceous kick that fares extremely well with mozzarella, Gruyère, and American cheeses. Margherita pizza, with its signature combination of tomato sauce and fresh basil, brings gorgeous flavors to the cheese while still keeping things light.
Even if you're just using a simple cheese pizza, you can always add a few other ingredients for a more diverse taste profile. Pizza essentials, such as marinara sauce, sausage, cured meat, mushrooms, bell peppers, red onion, black olives, etc. are always a good fit. You can even turn it into a breakfast sandwich with just an extra fried egg, bacon, or hash brown. Staying true to the grilled cheese inspiration, it's a good idea to serve it with a creamy tomato soup for dipping on the side, or just a fresh salad to counterbalance all the hearty richness.