How To Give Your Leftover Pizza A Second Life As A Grilled Cheese Sandwich

We all know the disappointing feeling of biting into leftover pizza. Yesterday's magic is long gone, and you're left with reheated slices which lack the fresh-off-the-oven spark that made it so good in the first place. There's no point in trying to bring it back, so you might as well just make the most of the remaining cheesy, savory goodness instead. There are so many creative ways to use leftover pizza — it can even be a grilled cheese sandwich spin-off, with the pizza slices in place of the usual toasted bread. Unique, satisfying, and abundant with flavors, a grilled cheese pizza sandwich is one of the best ways to give your leftovers a second life.

Normally, with leftover pizza, 60 seconds in the microwave is all it takes for a quick and easy meal, making it the epitome of convenience. Fortunately, turning it into a grilled cheese isn't much more complicated than that. Just press two slices together with the crust facing outward, sandwich your preferred cheese in between, and spread butter on the exterior. With the griddle or frying pan properly heated, cook the "sandwich" with the lid covered for around 5 to 7 minutes. Then, flip to the other side and repeat the process. Once both sides are slightly crispy and golden brown with the cheese perfectly melted, that's when your pizza grilled cheese is ready.