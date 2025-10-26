Take Your Grilled Cheese From Flat To Fall With This Maple Ingredient

There is no time of year — or time of day — that a grilled cheese sandwich is not a welcome food. The simple combination of crisp, buttery, griddled bread and melted cheese is a universally adored food for people of all ages. But there is no reason that your grilled cheese can't change with the weather, incorporating new ingredients to give that favorite sandwich a touch of seasonal flair. And when it comes to adding fall flavor to your grilled cheese, you need look no further than the simple addition of a smear of maple butter.

For those who have never tried it, maple butter — also sometimes called maple cream — is a thick, spreadable product made from 100% maple syrup. The syrup is heated to a specific temperature and then cooled and beaten to crystallize the sugars and give it a sumptuous, velvety texture. There are many ways to use maple butter in your kitchen. Although grilled cheese sandwiches might not be the find to pop into your head, it is one you should definitely try.

To make this deliciously autumnal take on a grilled cheese, all you need to do is smear a tablespoon or so of maple butter — like this maple cream from Frost Ridge Maple Farm — on the inside of your sandwich before putting it in the pan. Paired with a sharp cheddar cheese, you can expect a dazzling complement of sweet, savory, and tangy flavors. But this is also just the beginning of how you can build your perfect fall grilled cheese.