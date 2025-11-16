9 Sam's Club Frozen Seafood Items Worth Buying, According To Customer Reviews
Between big box stores, standard grocery stores, and members-only clubs, there are plenty of options out there for stocking your kitchen and pantry. There are so many choices, in fact, that it can be overwhelming: How do you know you're getting the best deal on the best possible product? We've got your back, and right now, we want to talk about Sam's Club and seafood.
Why? Sam's Club stocks a lot of great, high-quality items that you should always consider buying there, and yes, seafood is on the list. Surprised? You shouldn't be, as Sam's Club has made a commitment to source its Member's Mark seafood products from suppliers that operate under the umbrella of the Global Sustainable Seafood Initiative, in order to help guarantee that everything that makes it to your plate was responsibly caught or raised.
However, you still might wonder whether or not the quality of Member's Mark frozen seafood is up to your standards. Frozen seafood can be hit-or-miss, after all, and there's nothing that'll ruin your appetite for fish faster than mushy, tasteless fish, surprise bones, or an off taste. So, we wanted to get a feel for what customers have to say. We scoured scores of reviews from the Sam's Club website to assemble our list of the store's must-buy frozen seafood products, and these are the ones that have hundreds (and sometimes thousands) of five-star reviews, are lauded for taste, affordability, versatility, and have earned a regular spot in countless kitchens.
Member's Mark Atlantic Salmon Fillet Portions
There are a lot of hidden gems in the frozen food section of Sam's Club, and there's no doubting the fact that customers love the Member's Mark skinless and boneless Atlantic Salmon Fillet Portions. That's not an exaggeration, either. Anyone who's spent time on the internet knows that getting people to agree on anything is a bit like herding cats (only less adorable), so when a product has a 4.8 out of five-star rating with more than 14,100 ratings (at the time of this writing), that's incredibly impressive. A whopping 12,300 are five-star ratings, and the general consensus is that if you're considering keeping frozen salmon on hand for some easy and delicious weeknight dinners, this is a great option.
Reviews from customers suggest there's everything to love about these fillets, and some even note that they're incredibly versatile: They're great baked, in the pan, in the air fryer, or on the grill, and they're well-suited to any seasonings or flavor profile you decide to use. Another bonus is that since they're individually wrapped, it's easy to pull out just what you need without making a mess or ruining some of the fillets.
Customers also confirm that yes, they truly are skinless and boneless, with some saying these have become a staple grocery item. If someone in your family isn't a fan of salmon, you might want to try these; some reviewers say that this was the product that finally won over salmon critics.
Member's Mark Farm Raised Jumbo Raw Shrimp
If you're the type that only tends to get shrimp when you're out at a restaurant, we have some great news for you: The Member's Mark Farm Raised Jumbo Raw Shrimp gets a ton of love from customers. At the time of this writing, more than 4,200 ratings have this product standing at a completely respectable 4.7 out of five stars, with many reviews saying that if you're looking for the base of a super-fast meal, this might just be your new go-to.
Sam's Club advertises the 2-pound bag as perfect for a variety of dishes, and ready to cook immediately after thawing. Customer reviews agree, with many noting that these already-peeled shrimp defrost quickly, are easy to cook with, and are downright delicious. All the hard work (like cleaning and deveining) is already done, and that's a win right there. The tail is still on — which some appreciate from a presentation point of view — while reviewers are quick to add that the tails are always easy enough to remove.
Many reviews also mention the fact that these shrimp are always consistently decently sized and live up to the jumbo shrimp label. That could be important: If you're poaching, you're going to want to use large shrimp for the best outcome, and larger shrimp are also better if you're planning on getting out the skewers for something like a souvlaki-style grilled shrimp.
Member's Mark Beer Battered Cod Fillets
We get it: Fish can be a tough sell, and there are all kinds of reasons that people might choose to skip it, but we'd argue that a perfectly crispy piece of beer-battered cod is a great entry fish. You can definitely make your own version of a classic fish and chips dinner from scratch, but it turns out that Sam's Club has a highly praised product that's a great shortcut for those busy nights.
The Member's Mark Beer Battered Cod Fillets have nearly 6,000 five-star ratings (at the time of this writing), with customers saying that they were shocked at how crispy these fillets get even when baked in an oven. They're great out of an air fryer, and customers are shocked that these deliver on that fried-fish taste and texture, without the need to actually fry them in a ton of oil.
Another thing that gets mentioned a lot is that these fillets aren't all breading. The generously portioned pieces of fish are praised as having a great taste and texture, no mysteriously mushy or grey bits, and some customers even say that they're better than fish they've gotten in restaurants. The price point gets shout-outs as well, and although prices can vary based on location, the Sam's website suggests you can expect to pay around $15 for 2 pounds (or around 13 fillets). Given that this is wild-caught, skinless, boneless fish, it's an unbeatable deal for an easy dinner — no fryer required.
Member's Mark Wild Caught Japanese Hokkaido Sea Scallops
In case you're not familiar, we'd like to start by saying that Hokkaido scallops are a pretty big deal. They're sourced from the coast of Japan under strict guidelines and management oversight, and when it comes to the different types of scallops, you'll often find these called the very best. While they can be farmed, the Member's Mark variety are wild-caught, prepped on the water, and come with a Sam's Club promise that they're just as good as any restaurant-worthy scallop.
Those are some serious claims to have to live up to, but so many customers have headed to Sam's website to say that these absolutely deliver in a big way. Fans confirm that these live up to Hokkaido scallops' reputation as being incredibly tender (and not the least bit chewy), with such an incredible flavor that there's no need to dress them up with sauces.
Yes, they're frozen, and while that might give you a bit of hesitation, customers confirm that not only are these their go-to scallop, but some say they're just as good as fresh. Not only are they wild-caught (which scallop connoisseurs love), they're dry-packed. There's only one ingredient on the package — scallops — and that means you're getting the real, unadulterated thing, with no added water, preservatives, or ingredients that can get between you and that sweet, buttery flavor these scallops are known for.
Member's Mark Farm Raised Catfish Fillets
But, you might say, don't catfish have a reputation as being one of the less nutritious varieties of fish, while also having a flavor that's often described as muddy? They have that reputation, but it's not true: Catfish are high in omega-3 and omega-6, as well as other vitamins, and as for the muddy taste, that mostly comes from wild catfish. The Member's Mark product we're talking about is farm-raised, which means it's a mild fish that's honestly downright delightful, and perfect for anyone who doesn't like a strong "fishy-tasting" fish.
It's winning a lot of fans among Sam's Club customers, who say you can expect good-sized fillets that are absolutely delicious no matter how they're prepared, with some noting they make a great fish fry. Some go out of their way to stress that there's no muddy or off taste here at all, and some even note that the clean taste of this fish makes it clear they were responsibly raised in excellent conditions that are reflected in the flavor.
We did find some complaints from customers who weren't happy to find their local Sam's Club was often out of stock on these, but they're so good that the same customers even recommend getting a couple of bags to stock up for easy meals. They're also celebrated for being whole, intact fillets with no broken pieces or waste, and we'd say that makes them perfect for a cajun-inspired catfish sandwich. Dinner sorted? Yep!
Member's Mark Farm Raised Skinless and Boneless Tilapia Fillet Portions
You've probably heard a lot of conflicting information about tilapia, so seeing this popping up on our recommended list might seem strange. However, responsibly farmed tilapia is sustainable, low in mercury, high in protein, and generally affordable. Interestingly, because it's so low in fat, tilapia is also a great fish to cook from frozen, and because it's so mild, it's also pretty versatile.
If that hasn't started to change your mind about giving tilapia a chance, consider the rave reviews that the Member's Mark frozen tilapia gets. There are thousands of five-star ratings on the Sam's Club website, with customers saying this is one of the things that they always keep on hand for those nights when they want something fast and delicious. The individually wrapped filets are excellently prepared with skin and bones removed, and they're perfectly flaky and suited to any dish or flavor profile you might be in the mood for.
Other customers love this fish because it doesn't have the sort of fishy smell that's going to make your kitchen smell funky for at least the next few days, while others say that if they didn't know it was frozen fish, they would have thought it was fresh. Some say all it needs is a little EVOO, or a little butter and lemon juice, and it's the kind of thing that ends up on the dinner table a few times a week.
Member's Mark Wild Caught Boneless Alaskan Sockeye Salmon
Listen to what customers have to say, and there's a lot to love about the Member's Mark wild-caught Alaskan sockeye salmon, starting with the fact that pieces are individually wrapped and boneless, which translates to no prep work required. We will note that this still has the skin on: Whether or not you want to eat salmon skin is down to personal preference, but the fact that it's left on is actually a good thing. Why? You should always grill salmon with the skin on for a more flavorful filet, so having that on is a nice option. Customers who prefer skinless fish do note that once their fish was cooked, the skin was super-easy to remove, so it's kind of the best of both worlds here.
Others are happy with not only the quality and quantity, but the fact that this is wild-caught salmon at an ultra-competitive price point. Some note that the individually wrapped portions mean it's perfect for a solo meal, but it gets high praise for a great family meal, too, as all pieces are incredibly uniform in size.
Versatility is the name of the game, too, with customers saying that not only is it great in the air fryer or under the broiler, but also that it's downright delicious smoked, too. At the time of this writing, this particular product has more than 2,500 five-star ratings, with some saying it's become a regular, staple purchase.
Member's Mark Wild Caught Skinless and Boneless Pacific Cod Loins
You're probably familiar with fish fillets, but if you're wondering what the heck a cod loin is, you're definitely not alone. The loin is a section of the fillet, and it's the largest part that's ultra-moist, extra-flaky, and very mild as far as fishy flavor goes. There are some serious benefits to buying loin cuts of fish, including the fact that it tends to be a generously-sized cut that's free of bones and skin. For anyone who avoids fish because of the bones, that could be what gets them to finally open up to the idea of regular fish nights.
The Member's Mark Pacific Cod Loins at Sam's Club have, at the time of this writing, a ton of five-star ratings with an overall rating of 4.6. It's advertised as using a proprietary method of chemical-free flash freezing, and customers report that it's reflected in an outstanding firm yet tender texture.
Is it a best-ever kind of product? Some customers believe that it is, being perfectly proportioned into individually wrapped sections that make it easy to thaw and use, no matter how much or how little you're going to make. They get a shout-out as making the perfect fish tacos, while other customers noted that they work well in any recipe. That's reason alone to keep these in the fridge, as there's no shortage of crave-worthy cod recipes that mean you can have your fish and keep things interesting, too.
Member's Mark Wild Caught Skinless and Boneless Ahi Tuna Steaks
Few fish dishes are as visually stunning as a simple seared ahi tuna, so you might think that you'll need to find a local fishmonger to get an ahi tuna steak to pull this one off. Not so fast: Sam's Club has Member's Mark Ahi Tuna Steaks, and they're wild-caught, skinless, boneless, and just because they're frozen, that doesn't mean they're unworthy of being turned into a stellar and eye-catching dish.
In fact, customers overwhelmingly report that these are pretty great when they're thawed and grilled for just a few minutes, to get that sear on the outside and bright pink color in the center. Others do the same thing in a frying pan and report they're downright delicious, and we found a few people saying that they're so good, they use them for sushi. (We would, however, like to point out that Sam's Club warns that these should definitely be cooked.)
Some swear this is some serious, restaurant-quality ahi tuna, that it makes an outstanding poke, or is brilliant with a quick marinade. There's a lot of appreciation for the fact that this is wild-caught, and it's so good that some customers say that this is the only place they'll buy ahi tuna steaks.
Methodology
In order to put together our list of the best frozen seafood items that Sam's Club has to offer, we headed to the Sam's Club website. There, we sifted through countless reviews looking for a few things. Items had to have more than 1,000 customer ratings that are overwhelmingly five stars, and we also looked for a few things in the reviews themselves. Products needed to be easy to use, versatile, and — of course — delicious, but we also took into account aspects like sustainability and statements on responsible sourcing.