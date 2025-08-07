If You're Going To Poach Shrimp, Make Sure You Use This Type

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Poaching is a gentle cooking method that benefits delicate ingredients like eggs and seafood. Poaching shrimp will cook them gently and evenly for the juiciest, most tender results while also infusing them with any seasonings you add to the poaching liquid. However, if you're going to poach shrimp, make sure you use jumbo shrimp.

As the name implies, jumbo shrimp are large and meaty with a robust flavor and firm texture. Their size makes them easier to devein and handle while also providing more absorption power so they can soak up flavorful poaching liquid. Smaller shrimp are especially finicky, but jumbo shrimp need a longer cooking time, so they're easier to monitor and they have plenty of time to plump up for a texture that's as juicy and satisfying as their flavor. Look for jumbo shrimp with the tails on for easy handling and a visually stunning presentation.

Of course, the size of your shrimp isn't the only key to success for poached shrimp. You still need to ensure that it's a gentle cooking method by maintaining a low boil and transferring the shrimp to an ice bath to stop them from cooking further. You should also spend time developing your poaching liquid by boiling and simmering the broth or water with aromatics, seasoning blends like Old Bay or Tony Chachere's Creole seasoning, and even a dash of white wine. Repurpose the poaching liquid into a foundation for soups, stews, or sauces.