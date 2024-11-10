You Should Always Grill Salmon With The Skin On. Here's Why

Salmon skin isn't as controversial as ingredients in other foodie debates (like the infamous pineapple on pizza argument), but it's still pretty polarizing. Some enjoy the smooth consistency of a buttery filet, while others prefer the textural contrast of a little crispiness. If you're part of the latter camp, you can use the skin to add crunch to next-level tuna salad or to enjoy it plain as a bacon alternative. And yet, whether you like to eat it or not, you should always grill your salmon with the skin on.

This advice comes from Sheila Lucero, the Culinary Director at Big Red F Restaurant Group and the Executive Chef at Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar and Centro Mexican Kitchen. According to Lucero, there are a couple of reasons to leave the skin on your grilled salmon. "I like to eat crispy skin, but if you don't like the skin you can still utilize it when you grill to help hold the filet together when you are grilling," she said in an interview with Tasting Table. "It can be easily removed after cooking and before serving. The skin will also impart more flavor as you cook the fish."