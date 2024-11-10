You Should Always Grill Salmon With The Skin On. Here's Why
Salmon skin isn't as controversial as ingredients in other foodie debates (like the infamous pineapple on pizza argument), but it's still pretty polarizing. Some enjoy the smooth consistency of a buttery filet, while others prefer the textural contrast of a little crispiness. If you're part of the latter camp, you can use the skin to add crunch to next-level tuna salad or to enjoy it plain as a bacon alternative. And yet, whether you like to eat it or not, you should always grill your salmon with the skin on.
This advice comes from Sheila Lucero, the Culinary Director at Big Red F Restaurant Group and the Executive Chef at Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar and Centro Mexican Kitchen. According to Lucero, there are a couple of reasons to leave the skin on your grilled salmon. "I like to eat crispy skin, but if you don't like the skin you can still utilize it when you grill to help hold the filet together when you are grilling," she said in an interview with Tasting Table. "It can be easily removed after cooking and before serving. The skin will also impart more flavor as you cook the fish."
How to make the most of your salmon skin
So how exactly does salmon skin add flavor to your grilled fish? Although it's a thin part of your filet, it holds plenty of fat, which will ultimately make for a tastier piece of protein. Plus, if you marinate your salmon ahead of time, the skin can help soak the sauce and spices into your fish. And when you go to flip your filet, having that extra layer holding everything together means it's less likely to fall apart on the grill — as opposed to barbecuing it skinless, which means you may want to use foil to keep everything in one piece.
But if you're not a fan of munching on crispy salmon skin, it's super easy to remove it after grilling. You'll want to transfer your fish to a cutting board with the skin touching the board, then slide a sharp knife right where the flesh meets the outer layer. As you slide your knife through, hold the meat with your other hand for a clean separation. And as we mentioned, there are plenty of other ways to use up leftover salmon skin. You can crumble it up and sprinkle it over salads or dips, munch on it as a snack, or deploy it as a garnish for pasta or soup.