Salmon Skin Is The Unexpected Ingredient For A Crispy Bacon Alternative
Crispy salmon skins are not a new thing. Chances are your favorite sushi restaurant serves them tucked into rolls or maybe you've seen them used as a garnish in high-end Japanese restaurants. But these crunchy treats are super easy to make at home as a healthier alternative to bacon in its many applications, from an unusual breakfast side to salads, sandwiches, and more.
Simply pop them in the oven or air fryer for a few minutes and you'll have a delicious snack — think a salmon-flavored potato chip or chicharron substitute — or as a nutritious garnish to add a savory crunch to your meal. Put them into your BLT, serve them as chips with guacamole, or on the side as a cocktail bite with soy sauce for dipping. An added bonus is that salmon skin is incredibly good for you.
It contains the same proteins and omega-3 fatty acids as the fish, plus vitamins B and D and essential minerals. However, many people still leave it on the plate after eating the meat since there are misconceptions about whether or not you should eat salmon skin, and if not cooked right, it turns an unappetizing gray color with a mushy texture. But when cooked properly, it will retain all its nutritious qualities and turn into a tasty crunchy bite.
How to cook salmon skin for best results
To make them, be sure to remove any scales from the salmon skin using a knife or fish scaler or ask your fishmonger to do it. Make sure the skin is thoroughly dry before cooking and cut it into strips like bacon slices or larger rectangles if you prefer. Place them in a single layer in your air fryer basket and spray them lightly with oil to prevent them from sticking. If you want, you can omit the oil as the skin will release its own natural fat. Then season it with salt and pepper to taste.
Next, set the air fryer to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and cook for about six minutes or until they're crispy and golden. You can also do this in a conventional oven or broiler, following the same steps and placing the skin on a cookie sheet lined with foil or parchment. Keep an eye on them if broiling to make sure they don't burn.
You can eat them warm after they cool for a few minutes, but if you let them cool completely you can store them in an airtight container for up to 48 hours. However, they are way better when prepared fresh and they only take a few minutes. Once you master the technique, you can even experiment with adding other seasonings such as lemon pepper, Tajin, and garlic powder, or get creative and make your own spice blend.