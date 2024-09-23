Salmon Skin Is The Unexpected Ingredient For A Crispy Bacon Alternative

Crispy salmon skins are not a new thing. Chances are your favorite sushi restaurant serves them tucked into rolls or maybe you've seen them used as a garnish in high-end Japanese restaurants. But these crunchy treats are super easy to make at home as a healthier alternative to bacon in its many applications, from an unusual breakfast side to salads, sandwiches, and more.

Simply pop them in the oven or air fryer for a few minutes and you'll have a delicious snack — think a salmon-flavored potato chip or chicharron substitute — or as a nutritious garnish to add a savory crunch to your meal. Put them into your BLT, serve them as chips with guacamole, or on the side as a cocktail bite with soy sauce for dipping. An added bonus is that salmon skin is incredibly good for you.

It contains the same proteins and omega-3 fatty acids as the fish, plus vitamins B and D and essential minerals. However, many people still leave it on the plate after eating the meat since there are misconceptions about whether or not you should eat salmon skin, and if not cooked right, it turns an unappetizing gray color with a mushy texture. But when cooked properly, it will retain all its nutritious qualities and turn into a tasty crunchy bite.