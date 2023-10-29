Crispy Leftover Salmon Skin Is The Key To Next-Level Tuna Salad
Tuna salad is as familiar as it gets. With how frequently this dish appears in breakfasts, lunches, and any other occasion, you probably already have a set-in-stone way of making it. But what happens when that gets too boring or repetitive? Well, sometimes even the smallest added ingredients can liven up your tuna salad. In this case, it comes in the form of something completely unexpected: crispy salmon skin. The preference for salmon skin varies from person to person. Some like its fatty, rich taste, while others abhor it.
Whatever side you're on, once it's fried into crispy, crackling pieces, there's no doubt you'll find salmon skin to be absolutely enjoyable. When contrasted by the tender tuna flakes and creamy dressing, it makes every bite of salad that much more exciting and satisfying. And, if the textures alone aren't enough to entice you, the enhanced flavors will. Salmon skin's briny, savory taste is a perfect complement to the tuna's own. It's a seafood party against the mayo dressing backdrop, made all the more lively by the colorful veggies. Mixed together, they create an exceptional tuna salad that is both comfortingly familiar and refreshingly captivating.
Last but not least, let's not forget about the budget-friendly aspect and overall convenience. This sustainable choice allows you to fully utilize every part of the fish and repurpose leftover food. It also requires less effort to prepare than making new ingredients from scratch. Once reheated and mixed with various other components, it'll taste as good as new.
A simple addition that makes all the difference
Although the salmon skin is already cooked, reheating it would be a good idea. This is essential for restoring the skin's original crisp since it inevitably would have gotten a bit chewy in storage. You can give it a quick stir on the stovetop, pop it into the air fryer, or bake it in the oven. Don't be afraid to sprinkle in a bit of salt and pepper, or any other seasoning of your choice to give the skin a smidgen more flavor. If you happen to have some salmon meat sitting around, throw it into the mix as well. The more the merrier.
Of course, you don't always have to wait until there's a salmon meal to get your hand on the fish's skin. Some seafood markets or fishmongers may offer salmon skin separately as they do with the eyes or head, though this obviously requires some preparation. Not in the mood for cooking? Luckily, pre-packaged salmon skin has become a pretty popular snack food over the last few years. There's a wide selection available at grocery stores, supermarkets, and the like. It comes in crispy bite-sized pieces and various flavors – an ideal choice for when you want to keep things as fuss-free as possible.