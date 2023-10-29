Crispy Leftover Salmon Skin Is The Key To Next-Level Tuna Salad

Tuna salad is as familiar as it gets. With how frequently this dish appears in breakfasts, lunches, and any other occasion, you probably already have a set-in-stone way of making it. But what happens when that gets too boring or repetitive? Well, sometimes even the smallest added ingredients can liven up your tuna salad. In this case, it comes in the form of something completely unexpected: crispy salmon skin. The preference for salmon skin varies from person to person. Some like its fatty, rich taste, while others abhor it.

Whatever side you're on, once it's fried into crispy, crackling pieces, there's no doubt you'll find salmon skin to be absolutely enjoyable. When contrasted by the tender tuna flakes and creamy dressing, it makes every bite of salad that much more exciting and satisfying. And, if the textures alone aren't enough to entice you, the enhanced flavors will. Salmon skin's briny, savory taste is a perfect complement to the tuna's own. It's a seafood party against the mayo dressing backdrop, made all the more lively by the colorful veggies. Mixed together, they create an exceptional tuna salad that is both comfortingly familiar and refreshingly captivating.

Last but not least, let's not forget about the budget-friendly aspect and overall convenience. This sustainable choice allows you to fully utilize every part of the fish and repurpose leftover food. It also requires less effort to prepare than making new ingredients from scratch. Once reheated and mixed with various other components, it'll taste as good as new.