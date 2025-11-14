Copycat McDonald's Discontinued Kit Kat Banana Split McFlurry Recipe
Fast food chain McDonald's loves to keep us on our toes by regularly releasing new and time-limited offerings on its menu alongside its classics; however, this does mean you may be left bereft once your favorite menu item is discontinued in favor of a new creation. The Kit Kat banana split McFlurry was one such item, gracing menus across the U.S. in summer 2024 until supplies ran out.
If you happened to fall in love with this particular McFlurry, you may be wondering what you can eat to fill the particular McFlurry-sized hole that now exists in your life. While other McFlurrys might come close, why not check out this McDonald's discontinued Kit Kat Banana Split McFlurry recipe, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, to satisfy those specific cravings? Easy to whip up and ready in just a few minutes, this dupe is about as close as you can get to the real thing. Pieces of Kit Kat are mixed in a home blender with soft vanilla ice cream, along with dried banana pieces, chocolate pieces, and banana and strawberry flavoring, to replicate that freshly mixed McFlurry texture.
Once you've mastered the art of at-home McFlurries with the help of this recipe, you'll never be caught short again. When the inevitable happens and your local McDonald's ice cream machine stops working (we've all been there), you can whip yourself up this time-limited offering in the comfort of your own home.
Gather the ingredients for this McDonald's discontinued Kit Kat banana split McFlurry recipe
To begin this McDonald's discontinued Kit Kat banana split McFlurry recipe, first, you will need to gather the ingredients. You will want a Kit Kat, vanilla ice cream, dried banana pieces, chocolate pieces, banana flavoring, and strawberry flavoring.
Step 1: Chop the Kit Kat
On a chopping board, roughly chop up the Kit Kat.
Step 2: Add the vanilla ice cream to a blender
Add the vanilla ice cream to a blender.
Step 3: Add the Kit Kat, banana pieces, and chocolate pieces
Add the Kit Kat, the dried banana pieces, and the chocolate pieces to the blender.
Step 4: Add the fruity flavorings
Add both the banana flavoring and the strawberry flavoring to the blender.
Step 5: Add the lid
Place the lid on the blender.
Step 6: Blend the McFlurry
Blend on high for 20 to 30 seconds until the mixture is well combined but the Kit Kat, banana pieces, and chocolate pieces are still a little chunky.
Step 7: Transfer to a cup
Transfer the mixture to a glass or cup.
Step 8: Serve the McFlurry
Serve immediately, with extra Kit Kat if desired.
McDonald's discontinued Kit Kat Banana Split McFlurry recipe
Easy to whip up and ready in just a few minutes, this copycat McDonald's discontinued banana split McFlurry is about as close as you can get to the real thing.
Ingredients
- 2 Kit Kat fingers
- 7.5 ounces (roughly 1 ½ cups) vanilla ice cream, softened
- 1 tablespoon dried banana pieces, broken up
- 1 tablespoon chocolate pieces
- ¼ teaspoon banana flavoring
- ¼ teaspoon strawberry flavoring
Directions
- On a chopping board, roughly chop up the Kit Kat.
- Add the vanilla ice cream to a blender.
- Add the Kit Kat, the dried banana pieces, and the chocolate pieces to the blender.
- Add both the banana flavoring and the strawberry flavoring to the blender.
- Place the lid on the blender.
- Blend on high for 20 to 30 seconds until the mixture is well combined but the Kit Kat, banana pieces, and chocolate pieces are still a little chunky.
- Transfer the mixture to a glass or cup.
- Serve immediately, with extra Kit Kat if desired.
What are some variations on this Kit Kat banana split McFlurry?
There are plenty of ways to switch up this Kit Kat banana split McFlurry recipe, depending on your personal preferences and what you have on hand. While this recipe calls for strawberry and banana flavorings, you can swap these out for fresh bananas and chopped strawberries instead. Similarly, mixing in some dried strawberry pieces alongside the banana pieces will add flavor, texture, and a fun pop of color to your McFlurry. If you want to lean further into the banana split aspect of this recipe, why not finish off your ice cream with a swirl of freshly whipped cream and a cherry on top?
To add some different flavors into the mix, a swirl of caramel or chocolate sauce will work really well with the other elements. Alternatively, a dollop of peanut butter or some roughly chopped peanuts will also taste delicious alongside the chocolate, banana, and strawberry. Another fun way to mix up this recipe is by adding a different type of Kit Kat. Depending on where you live in the world, you might well have access to a different variety of Kit Kat flavors, but, if you can get your hands on them, we really recommend trying a coffee, caramel, or peanut butter Kit Kat in your McFlurry.
Can this McFlurry be stored for later consumption?
If you don't finish your McFlurry, or you fancy mixing up a bigger batch to enjoy at a later date, then you're in luck — this McFlurry dupe recipe can be stored for later consumption. Once the soft ice cream treat has been mixed up, the best way to store it is to transfer the mixture into an airtight container and place it in the freezer asap. If you want to enjoy multiple McFlurries in the future, you can portion out the ice cream into smaller containers so that you always have an individual serving size ready to go.
To enjoy your McFlurry at optimal texture, you will want to remove it from the fridge a little while before you eat it, to help soften the ice cream. To get that freshly whipped McFlurry texture, you can also place a portion of the ice cream back into your blender with a dash of milk and blitz it for 10 to 15 seconds.