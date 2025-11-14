Copycat McDonald's Discontinued Kit Kat Banana Split McFlurry Recipe

Fast food chain McDonald's loves to keep us on our toes by regularly releasing new and time-limited offerings on its menu alongside its classics; however, this does mean you may be left bereft once your favorite menu item is discontinued in favor of a new creation. The Kit Kat banana split McFlurry was one such item, gracing menus across the U.S. in summer 2024 until supplies ran out.

If you happened to fall in love with this particular McFlurry, you may be wondering what you can eat to fill the particular McFlurry-sized hole that now exists in your life. While other McFlurrys might come close, why not check out this McDonald's discontinued Kit Kat Banana Split McFlurry recipe, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, to satisfy those specific cravings? Easy to whip up and ready in just a few minutes, this dupe is about as close as you can get to the real thing. Pieces of Kit Kat are mixed in a home blender with soft vanilla ice cream, along with dried banana pieces, chocolate pieces, and banana and strawberry flavoring, to replicate that freshly mixed McFlurry texture.

Once you've mastered the art of at-home McFlurries with the help of this recipe, you'll never be caught short again. When the inevitable happens and your local McDonald's ice cream machine stops working (we've all been there), you can whip yourself up this time-limited offering in the comfort of your own home.