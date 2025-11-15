An Underrated Herb That Happily Grows Alongside Lavender Indoors

Fragrant, useful, and eye-catching, nothing impresses like an indoor herb garden. Thinking about adding lavender to the planter? There's no better neighbor for it than marjoram. Companion plants — like rosemary and thyme, or tomatoes and marigolds – are plants that thrive under the same growing conditions. They like the same type of soil, amount of sunlight, and general temperature. Marjoram and lavender make terrific companion plants, stimulating each other's growth and improving their flavors as their shared soil is symbiotically enriched. Aesthetically, marjoram grows in a bushy shrub-like shape with densely-gathered leaves, creating a visually-stunning display in a pot with lavender. Low-growing marjoram fills the open space below those taller lavender stalks for a lush, layered look.

Marjoram is admittedly not as commonplace of a kitchen herb as parsley, but it's one of the best staple herbs to have in your kitchen arsenal. For the uninitiated, marjoram is an intensely aromatic herb (about 2% essential oil) native to the Mediterranean, and subsequently, it's commonly used sauces, soups, stews, and vegetable dishes. On the palate, marjoram arrives warm, slightly spicy, a tad sharp, and not unpleasantly bitter. It's especially popular in savory applications like meat dishes, namely sausages, lamb, chicken, and turkey. This transformative herb can also be used to elevate stuffing, eggs, squash, pasta dishes, potatoes, beans, mushrooms, and more.