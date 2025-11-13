Cleaning Under Large Kitchen Appliances Doesn't Have To Be Hard With This Unique Tool

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cleaning under kitchen appliances is one of those chores that we don't tackle regularly, and probably should do more often. But let's face it: Nobody wants to spend the morning moving appliances out of the way — if it's possible to even do that — or struggling on the floor trying to pull dust bunnies and who-knows-what out from under the fridge. However, there is a tool that would do a brilliant job at keeping the underside of your kitchen appliances cleaner, even if not perfectly spotless: a long and flexible crevice attachment tool for your vacuum cleaner.

Made from soft rubber and polypropylene, these flat-ended attachments are about 2 feet in length, and stiff enough to go under appliances and cabinets, but also flexible enough to easily bend in any direction and get into deep narrow crevices, so you can clean hard-to-reach spots without having to move things around. Aside from cleaning under and on the sides of large kitchen appliances like refrigerators and stoves, they're useful for cleaning dryer lint traps, crevices inside cars, and collecting dirt, dust, hair and debris from other tight spaces in the home.

Most of these attachments are compatible with standard vacuum cleaners, but there are different styles from different manufacturers. So be sure to check the size before purchasing. You might need an adapter for the hose, depending on the maker and model of the vacuum and the attachment. Reviews for most of these inexpensive products are good, however, read carefully to make sure the product will fit your specific needs.