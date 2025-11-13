Cleaning Under Large Kitchen Appliances Doesn't Have To Be Hard With This Unique Tool
Cleaning under kitchen appliances is one of those chores that we don't tackle regularly, and probably should do more often. But let's face it: Nobody wants to spend the morning moving appliances out of the way — if it's possible to even do that — or struggling on the floor trying to pull dust bunnies and who-knows-what out from under the fridge. However, there is a tool that would do a brilliant job at keeping the underside of your kitchen appliances cleaner, even if not perfectly spotless: a long and flexible crevice attachment tool for your vacuum cleaner.
Made from soft rubber and polypropylene, these flat-ended attachments are about 2 feet in length, and stiff enough to go under appliances and cabinets, but also flexible enough to easily bend in any direction and get into deep narrow crevices, so you can clean hard-to-reach spots without having to move things around. Aside from cleaning under and on the sides of large kitchen appliances like refrigerators and stoves, they're useful for cleaning dryer lint traps, crevices inside cars, and collecting dirt, dust, hair and debris from other tight spaces in the home.
Most of these attachments are compatible with standard vacuum cleaners, but there are different styles from different manufacturers. So be sure to check the size before purchasing. You might need an adapter for the hose, depending on the maker and model of the vacuum and the attachment. Reviews for most of these inexpensive products are good, however, read carefully to make sure the product will fit your specific needs.
Other tips and hacks for cleaning tough spots in the kitchen
Appliances are among the worst kitchen items to clean. Using a vacuum attachment to reach spaces underneath them will make that chore easier to handle. But keeping the tops and insides of appliances clean is a whole other ballgame, as greasy residue can accumulate and turn sticky and stale, acting as a magnet for dust particles.
If you haven't deep-cleaned the kitchen in a while and don't even know where to start, don't despair. Make a plan of action and tackle things in sections. Once you're finished, you can craft a schedule of maintenance so things don't get out of hand.
Start with these hacks for cleaning the oven with items that are probably already in your home, such as vinegar and dishwashing tablets. Although most of us probably dread or even ignore this chore, an oven that has accumulated burnt-on food and grease is an actual fire hazard. Another surface that you can quickly degrease with just two household items are the kitchen cabinet doors and handles. Vaporized oils from cooking can adhere to these surfaces, which we don't tend to clean as often as countertops, for instance. Also, check to see if this often forgotten part of your refrigerator might need attention.
Once your oven and fridge are clean on the inside, you can make your stainless steel appliances sparkle with this cleaning hack that will have them looking like new in little time. Lastly, use your crevice vacuum attachment to clean underneath them all and enjoy your thoroughly clean kitchen.