Mini Apple Pie Cookies Give This Fall Fruit A Sweet New Purpose

If you aren't busy avidly collecting all of the newest pumpkin spice products this fall, it's likely you are making your way through a mountain of fresh apple recipes instead. A fruit that ripens in abundance during the early months of fall, apples give us reason to make the most delicious desserts, such as spiced cobblers, crumbles, fritters, crisps, and ciders. Perhaps the most popular way to use apples is in pie, where the apples are sliced, spiced, stewed, and nestled within the sweet layers of a baked pie crust that is browned until flaky and crisp. While nothing beats a warm slice of apple pie, there might be one thing that comes close: a cookie filled with softly stewed apples. An easy, single-serving, two-bite option for when you don't have time for pie, apple pie cookies give you the option to have a small taste of fall at any time.

This mini apple pie cookie recipe written with developer Michelle Mcglinn begins with a soft and chewy sugar cookie infused with cinnamon, designed to taste like the crust of a pie or a particularly soft snickerdoodle. While the cookies bake, apples are stewed in brown sugar and cinnamon, then spooned into the warm pocket of cookie before cooling to a perfect crumbly brown. The result is a mini apple pie, perfectly bite-sized for on-the-go snacking. The best fall dessert for lovers of all things apple, these cookies are sweet, simple, and easy — even easier than apple pie.