14 Best Greek Restaurants In Pennsylvania
I don't know about you, but I always leave a Greek restaurant feeling like I can conquer the world. A Mediterranean meal promises a satiated appetite plus plenty of healthy nutrients and protein to boot. Greek dishes are known for their use of seasonal ingredients and loads of fresh herbs, not to mention recipes and techniques that have been around for thousands of years, influencing the way food is prepared all over the world. It's a cuisine that's hard not to love, which is why I always scout out Greek restaurants whenever I'm exploring a new area.
With multiple major cities and smaller municipalities — many with a significant immigrant presence — Pennsylvania is a surprisingly excellent region for exploring a variety of food cultures, including Greek cuisine. Sure, the Commonwealth might not be the first place that comes to mind when you picture a perfectly grilled sea bass in a lemony caper sauce, but I'm here to argue in favor of its Greek restaurant repertoire.
As a former server and manager of a Greek restaurant and a resident of Pennsylvania, I've had the chance to put my knowledge to the test in this roundup of the Keystone State's best Greek eateries. These spots are favored for their inventive Mediterranean recipes, use of fresh ingredients, and honest authenticity. So, the next time you're taking a scenic drive through the Poconos or a historic tour of Philly, use this list when the mood for a whole grilled fish or saucy gyro strikes.
South Street Souvlaki
South Street Souvlaki is one of Philadelphia's top Greek spots to date. The eponymous street it calls home is loaded with tourist-friendly eateries, but you'll often catch locals traversing the crowds to get their hands on a piece of spanakopita or a gyro from this Philly mainstay. Its reputation has been going strong since the late 70s, and not much has changed since. The restaurant's style is timeless: a perfect balance of trendy and rustic, sophisticated and casual. Whether it's a date night, family get-together, or just a quick solo lunch break, you're guaranteed to feel rejuvenated when you step back onto South Street.
The spanakopita is a major crowd-pleaser at South Street Souvlaki, along with its namesake grilled meats (either chicken, lamb, or beef) which come as a combination platter with rice and a side Greek salad (grab some extra-garlicky skordalia with your platter — it's a great companion to meat). But the real dark horse of the menu is the rice pudding; regulars never leave without finishing off their meal with this homemade Greek staple. South Street Souvlaki is open daily for lunch and dinner.
(215) 925-3026
509 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Gali's Gyro and Grill
The Pittsburgh suburb of Pleasant Hills is home to one of PA's most celebrated Greek joints: Galis Gyro and Grill. Ellie and Dimitris Georgalis, hailing from Crete, opened Gali's in 2005 to bring a little taste of their island home to this cozy suburb. The restaurant is a quintessential family-owned business; Ellie and Dimitris spend long hours every day overseeing restaurant operations, while their family members often pitch in to keep the restaurant running like a well-oiled, family-focused machine.
Keep it classic at this small, diner-style eatery with Gali's best seller: a classic gyro. Get the combo meal with a drink and a side, or opt for an extra-large gyro if you're feeling particularly ravenous. Some traditional recipes are given the Pennsylvania treatment here — you can get a gyro or a hoagie with cheesesteak beef or choose a buffalo chicken salad for dinner. Meanwhile, dishes like dolmades and mezze platters are as authentic as they come. Gali's Gyro and Grill is open Tuesday through Saturday for lunch and dinner.
(412) 655-2792
71-73 Clairton Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15236
Cedars Grill
Cedars Grill in Stroudsburg consistently ranks as one of the best Greek spots in the Poconos, from its traditional-yet-modern cuisine down to its cozy-but-upscale ambiance. The region of PA it calls home is known for its friendly hospitality, and Cedar's Grill is no different. Reviews consistently reference friendly service as the metaphorical cherry on top of delicious Mediterranean fare.
The meals at Cedars Grill are a blend of Greek and Levantine, so you get a bit of a Mediterranean smorgasbord when you eat here. You'll find baba ganoush (a dip of eggplant and warm spices), taboulleh (a parsley and fresh veggie salad), falafel, and gyros here, the latter made with either lamb or chicken. Hummus and vegetarian platters are highly regarded among Stroudsburg's veggie-centric population. Try to stop in during non-peak hours, because it's tough to get a table at this tiny, busy spot. Cedars Grill is open Tuesday through Saturday for lunch and dinner.
(570) 422-6399
10 N 8th St, Stroudsburg, PA 18360
Olympia Gyro
Located inside Reading Terminal Market — an indoor farmer's market drawing huge crowds from all over Philly — Olympia Gyro has been slinging pita sandwiches since the mid-80s. The restaurant's counter inside the market acts as a spot for shoppers to stop for a fast hot meal that doesn't compromise on quality. A handheld gyro is ideal for munching and shopping, but you might want to take a seat with this one from Olympia, because it's packed to the brim.
The menu here is modest (including its prices) with just the classics, but most diners are opting for the gyro, either as a platter or pita-wrapped sandwich. The meat is made from beef and lamb, and it's sliced particularly thin, so it melts in your mouth and practically blends together with sharp, tangy tzatziki. Olympia Gyro is open daily for lunch and an early dinner.
readingterminalmarket.org/olympia-gyro
(215) 629-9775
51 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Zorba's Tavern
Zorba's Tavern in Philly's Fairmount neighborhood is a quintessential white-tablecloth Greek restaurant that favors tradition and a warm, inviting atmosphere over all else. The Kravvaritis family opened the Philadelphia restaurant back in 1997 after emigrating to the U.S. from Thessaloniki, Greece, where they ran a tavern with deep ties to the family's roots. Not many Greek restaurants can showcase authenticity in decor alone — paintings of the Parthenon and Greek seascapes manage to look less cheesy and more sophisticated here.
Mussels in a red wine and feta sauce and dips with a side of homemade pita are the obvious choices for starters at Zorba's. For a main, an assortment of gourmet lamb dishes make the restaurant stand out from the other Greek spots in the city. There's braised lamb shank, roasted leg of lamb, lamb meatballs, and even a sampler platter — you really can't go wrong. Seafood options leave no stone unturned — there's salmon, rainbow trout, shrimp, mussels, octopus, and calamari, all prepared in modern and traditional styles. Zorba's Tavern is open every day besides Monday for lunch and dinner.
(215) 978-5990
2230 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Theo's Metro
On top of offering delicious Greek cuisine married with American classics for the last 20 years, Theo's Metro has one thing that makes it stand out from other Greek restaurants: It's located in an old popcorn factory, complete with vintage popcorn machines. The large restaurant's historic building in Kingston — just outside Wilkes Barre — keeps it preserved like a living time capsule, adding an element of old-world authenticity and charm.
Before diving into the menu, start your experience at Theo's Metro off with one of 35 signature martinis. When it's time for dinner, you'll be delighted to discover that the food here is an inviting cultural melting pot. There's Greek dishes like moussaka and keftedes along with Maryland-style crab-stuffed mushrooms, BBQ chicken, and pasta dishes. Whatever you end up choosing, grab a side of the lemon potatoes and thank me later. Theo's Metro is open Tuesday through Saturday for lunch and dinner, Monday for dinner only, and closed on Sunday.
(570) 283-2050
596 Mercer Ave, Kingston, PA 18704
Anthos Bakery and Café
Just outside Pittsburgh proper, you'll find Anthos Bakery and Café: a modest spot that combines classic Greek recipes with European baked goods into one international brunch retreat. The restaurant is owned and operated by two siblings, both originally from Athens, and their spouses. The siblings combine their Greek heritage with experience living and working in London for their European-bakery-meets-Greek-restaurant concept, and it's left a permanent mark on the Pittsburgh suburb it calls home since it opened in 2022. It already landed the Pittsburgh City Paper's 2025 award for Best Greek Restaurant.
Classic American brunch fare meets Greek and European cuisine at Anthos, so picture dishes like mushroom toast, Mediterranean-style eggs benedict, tsoureki (Greek Easter bread) French toast, niçoise salad, and grilled octopus all under one roof. A strong Greek coffee or a freddo cappuccino is a must-have after every meal here — you might as well, because the tidy-yet-lived-in atmosphere will make you want to stay a while. Anthos Bakery and Café is open for breakfast, brunch, and lunch on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Sunday, and stays open later for Dinner Thursday through Saturday.
(412) 533-9323
3803 Willow Ave, Castle Shannon, PA 15234
Opa Taverna
Opa Taverna brings a taste of the Mediterranean to the suburbs of Philadelphia. Far from stuffy, this casual eatery is modern and elegant, so consider staying in instead of taking your meal to go, although the restaurant is no stranger to plenty of take-out orders come lunchtime. It includes Greek staples from traditional family recipes, so dishes here stand out against any old diner's spanakopita or souvlaki. The full service bar offers Greek beers and wines that you're not likely to find easily in the city, so get cozy with a glass of traditional Retsina and make a night out of it.
A huge portion of moussakka served in an old-fashioned clay pot is Opa Taverna's claim to fame, but fresh salads, baked feta, and out-of-this-world flatbreads don't hurt, either. The loukaniko (Greek-style sausage) gyro is a great twist on a classic, or grab some as a breakfast sausage swap during brunch hours. Opa Taverna is open daily for brunch, lunch, and dinner.
(610) 696-4100
40 E Gay St, West Chester, PA 19380
Greek American Grill
Greek American Grill in Dickson City (just outside Scranton) is exactly what it sounds like: a classic cuisine mash-up served in a casual environment. At first glance, Greek American Grill doesn't look like much, but its humble, diner-style appearance doesn't quite do its exquisite meals justice — they'd fit right in at a much more bougie eatery.
Patrons of Greek American Grill appreciate its hidden gem status; you can often pop in during peak lunch hours and treat yourself to a fast, delicious meal and get back to work before your lunch break is over. Meals here lean more Greek than American, but you'll also find some Italian-American and American staples to please everyone in a large group. There's eggplant parm as well as pastichio, cheese steaks along with chicken souvlaki. The prices are modest and the service has that typical Pennsylvania friendliness. Greek American Grill is open daily for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
(570) 382-8137
540 Scranton Carbondale Hwy, Scranton, PA 18508
Estia
If you have plans to see a show in Philadelphia, I implore you to stop for a pre-show meal at Estia, right in the heart of the city's theatre district. Estia is far from your average Greek restaurant. Its atmosphere is warm and rustic yet unbelievably elegant; perfect for a night that you want to remember forever. Individual rooms and dining areas make the restaurant feel like a timeless fisherman's cottage on a beach in Crete. It's even home to an indoor courtyard — stepping back out onto the streets of Philly will be a shock to the senses.
Fresh fish is the name of the game at Estia. The fresh whole grilled fish — a Greek mainstay — is the star, with calamari, octopus, and oysters as the supporting act. Try sardines like you've never experienced them before: grilled and seasoned with ladolemono (a Greek oil and lemon sauce) and oregano — good luck trying to enjoy fish from a can after that. Estia is open for dinner every night.
(215) 735-7700
1405-07 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
Mike and Tony's Gyros
It may not be the most authentic Greek fare with light, lemony sauces and fresh-picked herbs, but every city needs a greasy gyro spot, and that's where Mike and Tony's comes in. Like any respectable Greek place, Mike and Tony's is built on a family-first ethos, run by a team of parents, siblings, cousins, aunts, uncles, in-laws and everyone in between. The first Mike and Tony's restaurant opened up in Pittsburgh's South Side over 50 years ago, but the brand now spans the city with six restaurants and counting.
It's hard to find a better quick, filling lunch in Pittsburgh than a pita-wrapped sandwich at Mike and Tony's Gyros. Gyro meat — shaved thin from a large, rotating spit with just the right amount of oiliness — is piled into a warm pita with lettuce, tomato, onion, and tzatziki sauce. The menu here is straight and to the point: Grab a regular, chicken, or veggie gyro a la carte, or even a burger topped with gyro meat, and a tasty side if you're extra hungry. Fried feta, spanakopita, and fries all make excellent gyro companions, and finish it all off with a baklava for dessert. Mike and Tony's operating hours vary by location.
Multiple locations
Hellenic Kouzina
It's tough to imagine a cozy Greek taverna in the center of town in Mechanicsburg, but Hellenic Kouzina has made it happen since 2012. The blue-and-white decor in the dining room is unmistakably (but not aggressively, to the point of tackiness) Greek — you can almost picture the place tucked away down a busy alley in Santorini. But on a warm spring day, sitting by the elegant fountain on the spacious outdoor patio is the place to be in Mechanicsburg. For a fast-casual, BYOB spot, Hellenic Kouzina really pulls out all the stops to ensure guests feel as comfortable as they do at home.
The restaurant offers plenty of quick Greek bites like gyros, spanakopita, and souvlaki — but don't make a common Greek restaurant mistake and feel too afraid to stray from the basics. Try one of Hellenic Kouzina's traditional Mediterranean meals, like moussaka, lamb shank, or a horiatiki salad. Don't forget to snag a life-changing Greek dessert on your way out; the restaurant offers a selection of rotating house-made pastries, like galaktoboureko and baklava cheesecake. Hellenic Kouzina is open Tuesday through Saturday for lunch and dinner.
(717) 766-2990
500 E Main St, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055
Zesty's
Zesty's of Philly's lively Manayunk neighborhood lives up to its name with a unique Greco-Roman theme. The restaurant's colorful, ornate decor urges you to let loose and have a fun night out — maybe order one of the restaurant's signature funky cocktails instead of your usual domestic beer. Despite its quirks, it still feels polished, making it a great choice for a celebratory dinner or an intimate night out.
Chef Athanassios "Tom" Konidaris is at the helm of Zesty's with a menu that combines Greek and Italian cuisine in a way that's approachable but creative. Start with mussels in white wine, parsley, and mustard broth and flambéed saganaki cheese as an appetizer before diving into some inventive Italian and Greek dishes for dinner. You won't find gnocchi al gorgonzola, Greek-style crab cakes, spinach-stuffed ravioli, and shrimp cooked in olive oil, garlic, lemon, and Ouzo at any old Greek place. Zesty's is open weekends for lunch and dinner, Tuesday through Friday for dinner only, and closed on Monday.
(215) 483-6226
4382 Main St, Philadelphia, PA 19127
Greek Lady
University City in the heart of Philly is no stranger to great places for cheap, delicious meals — college students are, after all, famously both broke and hungry. Greek Lady — located on the University of Pennsylvania campus as part of the Shops at Penn outdoor shopping center — is one of the most popular spots in the area for a quick bite, going strong since 1982. It's a place where students, tourists, and locals come together to watch a game (go Birds), catch up with a friend, or just relax after a day of shopping over a delicious Greek dish made with a little Philly pizzazz.
Classic Greek and American dishes collide at Greek Lady, so you'll find meze like melitzanosalata, taramosalata, and dolmades, along with good ol' fashioned Philly-style wraps and hoagies. Gyros are made with thin-sliced lamb or juicy, tender chicken, and they come the authentic way: with french fries stuffed inside. And if you're not in the mood for Greek food, you can (surprisingly) snag one of the area's best cheesesteaks*. Greek Lady is open daily for lunch and dinner.
(215) 382-2600
222 S 40th St, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Methodology
To track down PA's best Greek eateries, I scoured reviews, articles, and social media threads to find all the highest-rated, most-talked-about Greek spots in the state. These restaurants all offer great ambiance, friendly service, and — most importantly — delicious food, and have earned themselves a glowing reputation in Pennsylvania's rapidly-expanding food scene.
Some of the restaurants on this list offer traditional, authentic Mediterranean cuisine, while others focus more on American or American-Italian fusion interpretations. Regardless of style, all are heavily influenced by Greek flavors, techniques, and culture, and proudly identify as Greek restaurants. Whether upscale and traditional or fast-casual and Americanized, they offer a diverse snapshot of how Greek food has been embraced and adapted across the state, and how the food cultures of the region's many immigrants combine to create something fresh and unique.