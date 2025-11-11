14 Best Greek Restaurants In Pennsylvania

I don't know about you, but I always leave a Greek restaurant feeling like I can conquer the world. A Mediterranean meal promises a satiated appetite plus plenty of healthy nutrients and protein to boot. Greek dishes are known for their use of seasonal ingredients and loads of fresh herbs, not to mention recipes and techniques that have been around for thousands of years, influencing the way food is prepared all over the world. It's a cuisine that's hard not to love, which is why I always scout out Greek restaurants whenever I'm exploring a new area.

With multiple major cities and smaller municipalities — many with a significant immigrant presence — Pennsylvania is a surprisingly excellent region for exploring a variety of food cultures, including Greek cuisine. Sure, the Commonwealth might not be the first place that comes to mind when you picture a perfectly grilled sea bass in a lemony caper sauce, but I'm here to argue in favor of its Greek restaurant repertoire.

As a former server and manager of a Greek restaurant and a resident of Pennsylvania, I've had the chance to put my knowledge to the test in this roundup of the Keystone State's best Greek eateries. These spots are favored for their inventive Mediterranean recipes, use of fresh ingredients, and honest authenticity. So, the next time you're taking a scenic drive through the Poconos or a historic tour of Philly, use this list when the mood for a whole grilled fish or saucy gyro strikes.