14 Greek Desserts That Will Change Your Life

When someone says "Greek food," it's pretty easy to imagine a slew of savory delights, like Greek salad, skewers of meat, olives, dips, and pita bread. Although desserts are not initially synonymous with Greek cuisine, there are a number of both popular and lesser-known sweets from the country worth trying.

Like any cuisine, Greek pastries and baked goods share similar ingredients and techniques. For example, Greek desserts often feature syrups, nuts, spices, and citrus. The sweets often use simple ingredients, and some of the recipes even date back to ancient times. Not only have these tasty treats sparked joy among eaters for centuries, but they also served as high-calorie foods to sustain Greece's predominantly rural population, many of whom performed physically demanding work.

We've made a list of the desserts worth trying if you find yourself in Greece. While some remain true to their historic origins, others have been refined over the years to create some of the desserts we recognize today.