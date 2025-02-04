Working With Phyllo Dough? Here's The Best Way To Keep It From Drying Out
When brushed with butter and baked in the oven, phyllo dough develops a flaky texture that's simply unmatched. Even puff pastry — phyllo dough's second cousin — doesn't have the same crackly bite that phyllo dough possesses; it's a dough that's one-of-a-kind, and its traditional pastries follow suit. Whether you're making a traditional spanakopita or a batch of honey-sweetened baklava, phyllo dough makes your baked goods instantly more impressive. This grandeur, however, comes with a cost: Phyllo dough can be a bit fussy to work with, and if you don't follow one crucial tip, you can easily ruin a batch of it. One of the most common mistakes people make when working with phyllo dough is letting it dry out, but as long as you've got access to a damp kitchen towel, your phyllo will be perfectly crispy.
Phyllo dough craves moisture, which is why it must be kept in the fridge (or freezer, if you're not planning to use it for a while). Once it exits the fridge and begins to warm up, phyllo dough runs the risk of drying out, which is where you step in. Before you even begin peeling each individual layer, transfer the dough from its plastic wrap to a damp kitchen towel. Lay the phyllo out over the towel, and cover it with a second towel, removing it only to grab a new sheet of dough.
To keep phyllo dough moist, a damp towel is all you need
Keeping your phyllo dough all snug within a damp towel will ensure that it stays nice and moist, which ultimately means it will be pliable and easy to work with. Otherwise, each sheet will break apart as you try and shape it, leading to a pastry that bakes unevenly and doesn't look all that good, either. Unfortunately, this is a pretty unforgiving pastry dough and there isn't really a way to save phyllo dough once it has dried out. All you can do is be extremely careful, from start to finish.
Keeping your phyllo dough in prime shape doesn't just begin when you place it in a damp towel. Rather, it begins the moment you decide to cook with it: You should be really careful when thawing frozen phyllo dough, as this is another one of its make-or-break moments. To do it properly, don't rush the process. Remove your phyllo from the freezer the night before you intend to bake with it and place it in the refrigerator to thaw overnight. The next morning, remove it from the fridge, and leave it in its packaging for another hour on the counter to allow it to reach room temperature before wrapping it in a damp towel.