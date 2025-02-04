Working With Phyllo Dough? Here's The Best Way To Keep It From Drying Out

When brushed with butter and baked in the oven, phyllo dough develops a flaky texture that's simply unmatched. Even puff pastry — phyllo dough's second cousin — doesn't have the same crackly bite that phyllo dough possesses; it's a dough that's one-of-a-kind, and its traditional pastries follow suit. Whether you're making a traditional spanakopita or a batch of honey-sweetened baklava, phyllo dough makes your baked goods instantly more impressive. This grandeur, however, comes with a cost: Phyllo dough can be a bit fussy to work with, and if you don't follow one crucial tip, you can easily ruin a batch of it. One of the most common mistakes people make when working with phyllo dough is letting it dry out, but as long as you've got access to a damp kitchen towel, your phyllo will be perfectly crispy.

Phyllo dough craves moisture, which is why it must be kept in the fridge (or freezer, if you're not planning to use it for a while). Once it exits the fridge and begins to warm up, phyllo dough runs the risk of drying out, which is where you step in. Before you even begin peeling each individual layer, transfer the dough from its plastic wrap to a damp kitchen towel. Lay the phyllo out over the towel, and cover it with a second towel, removing it only to grab a new sheet of dough.