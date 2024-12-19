The Special Greek Cake You Should Be Eating On New Year's

New Year's is a time for reflection, resolutions, and revisiting traditions. We may be biased, but our favorite New Year's traditions are the ones that involve food. From pork to grapes, there's something on the auspicious New Year's menu for everyone. If you're looking to add a fun, festive dessert to the rotation we highly recommend you consider Vasilopita.

Vasilopita is a bready type of king cake originating in Greece, made with ingredients you'd expect from a cake; Milk, sugar, fat, and eggs. What gives this cake a flavor and texture twist is the added citrus juice — like lemon or orange — for that subtle hint of acid and the almond slivers that give you a pleasant crunch to your bites. Vasilopita, which directly translates to "sweet bread of Saint Basil," is a celebratory dish that's typically served during special occasions like New Year's. Traditionally, vasilopita would come with a small (oven-safe) trinket or coin baked into the batter — legend has it that whoever ended up with the treasure inside their slice of vasilopita would go on to have a year filled with good fortune.

