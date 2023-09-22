Loukoumades Are The Honey-Soaked, Greek Take On Donuts

You might think American-style donuts are supreme, but have you ever tried loukoumades? If not, you're missing out. These Greek versions of donuts are bite-sized, fried balls of dough that are doused in honey and are typically considered a celebratory treat served during the holidays and at weddings. There are several variations with different toppings, but chopped walnuts and ground cinnamon are the most common.

The origins of loukoumades date back to the first Olympics in Ancient Greece when they were given to winners as rewards. Back then, they were referred to as honey tokens. That means they've been a part of Greek history for more than 2,000 years. Since then, they have become a popular street food in cities across Greece like Athens and they have also spread out to other countries like Turkey (where they are known as lokmas), Italy, and Egypt.