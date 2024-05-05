Tsoureki Is The Traditional Greek Sweet Bread Served For Easter

Visit Greece the week they celebrate Easter — the Greek Orthodox Easter typically falls on a different day from Catholic Easter — and you are bound to come across sweet tsoureki, a fluffy bread that will remind you of your favorite challah bread recipes. Tsoureki, however, is a baked good uniquely flavored for Greek palates. Loaves can be topped with toasted seeds and smaller bun-like presentations crowned with sliced almonds. But recipes for this Greek Easter specialty food are almost always flavored with mastic, a unique spice, hailing from the Greek island of Chios, and mahlab, a spice made from ground cherry seeds.

Regardless of the exact ingredients used to make the bread, a perfectly made tsoureki offers a crust that is soft and pillowy, formed into braids. These braids are thought to hold religious significance by representing the Holy Trinity. It is not uncommon to find dyed red boiled eggs served alongside the bread during the Easter celebrations, as these colorful eggs also hold symbolic meaning to do with life and victory to honor the religious holiday.