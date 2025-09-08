9 Mistakes To Avoid When Eating At A Greek Restaurant

Greek cuisine is incredibly popular all over the world, and it's easy to see why. The Mediterranean country's food is famously healthy and chock full of downright addicting recipes, especially for anyone who's always seeking out a lemony sauce for their herb-heavy seafood dish. If you're looking for a type of cuisine for catering at your next big event, or you're searching for the perfect spot to take a large group out for a memorable dinner, you can never go wrong with Greek food. There's something to please everyone here, from hearty, meat-heavy meals to light and fresh vegetarian dishes.

In my years as a server and manager of a Greek eatery in the U.S., I can tell you that most of my customers weren't taking full advantage of the cuisine's bright, eclectic flavors and distinct recipes. But it wasn't their fault — it's so easy to get caught up in what's familiar that we end up sacrificing a deliciously-new experience in favor of what's recognizable and comfortable. So, I'll help you step outside your comfort zone by putting my years of Greek restaurant experience to use. In this list, I've outlined some of the most common mistakes made when ordering at a Greek restaurant. These blunders are easy to make, but once you're able to identify them, you'll know what to avoid doing (and what to strive for) so you can embrace the citrusy, herbaceous, charcoal-grilled flavors of Greek dishes to the fullest.