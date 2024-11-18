What Makes Greek Wine So High Quality?

Everyone knows about the many types of French Champagne and Italian Barolo, but some of the world's most exceptional wines are hiding in plain sight — in Greece. This Mediterranean country has been crafting exceptional wines for over six millennia, making it one of the world's oldest wine-producing regions. Yet somehow, Greek wines remain one of the best-kept secrets today — a situation that's long overdue for a change. What makes Greek wines so special essentially comes down to two things: extraordinary lands and unique grapes.

Advertisement

From the mineral-rich volcanic soils of Santorini to the sun-soaked slopes of the Peloponnese, each of Greece's four major wine-making regions brings something unique to the glass. And then there are the grapes themselves — native varietals like Assyrtiko and Xinomavro that you won't find anywhere else in the world. These grapes have been carefully perfected over centuries to create wines with incredible depth and character.

The combination of these factors results in wines that are truly unforgettable once you've had a taste. It's also for these reasons that Greek wines might cost a bit more than your everyday bottle. But whether you're a curious wine lover looking to expand your horizons or simply someone who appreciates a great glass of wine, trust us when we say that it's a tasting experience that's very much worth having.

Advertisement