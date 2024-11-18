What Makes Greek Wine So High Quality?
Everyone knows about the many types of French Champagne and Italian Barolo, but some of the world's most exceptional wines are hiding in plain sight — in Greece. This Mediterranean country has been crafting exceptional wines for over six millennia, making it one of the world's oldest wine-producing regions. Yet somehow, Greek wines remain one of the best-kept secrets today — a situation that's long overdue for a change. What makes Greek wines so special essentially comes down to two things: extraordinary lands and unique grapes.
From the mineral-rich volcanic soils of Santorini to the sun-soaked slopes of the Peloponnese, each of Greece's four major wine-making regions brings something unique to the glass. And then there are the grapes themselves — native varietals like Assyrtiko and Xinomavro that you won't find anywhere else in the world. These grapes have been carefully perfected over centuries to create wines with incredible depth and character.
The combination of these factors results in wines that are truly unforgettable once you've had a taste. It's also for these reasons that Greek wines might cost a bit more than your everyday bottle. But whether you're a curious wine lover looking to expand your horizons or simply someone who appreciates a great glass of wine, trust us when we say that it's a tasting experience that's very much worth having.
The history of Greek wines
In 2007, archaeologists dug up grape remnants from wine production in Greece dating back 6,500 years. It was the second oldest evidence for wine-making in history, behind only the even older wine-storing clay jugs found in Iran. Wine wasn't just a mere drink in ancient Greece — it was woven into the very fabric of society. Families crafted their own wines, communities shared in production, and the Greeks even had Dionysus, a god dedicated to wine and festivities.
In fact, Greece was where many of the famous wine-making countries today, like France and Italy, learned their trades. As Greek colonies spread across Europe, they shared their wine-making wisdom far and wide. Even when ancient Greece's influence waned, their successors – such as the Romans – adopted and adapted their techniques. Throughout the centuries, Greek wine has endured several periods of prosperity and decline, but fortunately for us (and the wine world as a whole), Greek wine-makers have managed to hold onto their generational recipes for good wine.
Today, Greek wine is having another moment in the sun, with more amazing options available to choose from than ever before. What's especially exciting is the comeback of long-lost grape varieties that everyone thought had disappeared. The white Malagousia grape, for instance, was thought to be lost to history until its rediscovery in the 1970s. If you've never tried Greek wines before, there's never been a better time to see what you've been missing out on!
The terroir of Greece
If you ever have the opportunity to visit Greece, a tour of its wine regions is one of the top must-dos. The lands are as varied as they are beautiful, each with its own distinct character and signature style. The Peloponnese is the most prolific wine-making region of all, responsible for nearly a quarter of Greece's wine production. Thanks to the region's mild Mediterranean climate and diverse terrain, grape growers can pick and choose exactly where to plant their vines. This is how the region's famous rich, bold red wines and whites with gorgeous aromas came to be.
Then there's Crete, Greece's largest island, where ancient limestone-rich soils nurture over 20,000 acres of vineyards. Here, grapevines send their roots deep into the earth, drawing up minerals and nutrients that give Cretan wines their distinct personality. The island's perfect growing conditions allow local grape varieties to thrive, producing wines with unique mixes of flavors found nowhere else in the world.
But perhaps the most dramatic wine story comes from Santorini. While tourists flock to its stunning blue domes and white-washed buildings, enthusiasts know it as the source of some of Greece's most extraordinary wines. The island's volcanic soils and arid climate create wines with a fascinating character – crisp and intensely flavored with a subtle saltiness that speaks of their seaside origins. There are very few wine-making countries blessed with such unique and diverse terroirs!
The grape varietals that grow in Greece
Of course, there can't be wines without grapes — and there's no shortage of good varietals to choose from in Greece. While Greece also produces familiar favorites like Cabernet Sauvignon, the real treasures lie in its native grape varieties. The best-known whites are made from the crowd-pleasing grape variety Assyrtiko, which is grown on the island of Santorini. This remarkable grape holds onto its bright, zesty character even when fully ripened — a rare trait that makes it special among white wine grapes. The result is a crisp, vibrant wine that pairs perfectly with a plate of lamb souvlaki. For those who enjoy more aromatic whites, there's Moschofilero, which offers an intriguing combination of perfumed notes and spicy flavors. Who said white wines have to be mild and delicate?
Red wine enthusiasts should definitely take a look at Xinomavro. Enthusiasts have often described this varietal, grown in the country's northern regions, as Greece's answer to Italy's Barolos. Incredibly bold with high tannins and acidity, it'd be an excellent drink for those who prefer the drier stuff. For something more versatile, try Agiorgitiko, Greece's most widely planted red grape, which is used to make everything from light rosé to rich, full-bodied reds. And as a bonus, its abundance makes it one of the more affordable options for exploring Greek wines. No matter what you prefer, so long as you're willing to explore beyond just the classic wines for beginners, there's a bottle of Greek wine for every palate!