The Crisp Wine Pairing To Complement Lamb Souvlaki
You don't need to be preparing lamb souvlaki for Greek Easter to enjoy this flavorful meal. Juicy marinated meat grilled to perfection and served for a midweek dinner — what's not to love? Plus, with the right wine pairing to wash it down, you'll turn the average Wednesday night into a moment worth celebrating. We spoke to Wissam Baki, executive chef at Toronto and Miami-based Amal restaurant, for tips on the perfect bottle to go with that succulent lamb.
"A crisp and aromatic Sauvignon Blanc pairs well with lamb souvlaki because its bright acidity and citrus notes enhance the grilled flavors and balance the richness of the lamb, while complementing the fresh herbs," Baki advised. Since the dish itself is already packed with flavor, the goal is to serve glasses that don't steal the spotlight from the main event. The fresh acidity offered by a bright sauvignon blanc can contrast the rich bites of tender meat without overpowering the subtle tasting notes you've worked hard to set onto the table.
Matching texture and taste for a satisfying meal
Crisper white wines can highlight the beautiful grilled meal you've prepared. In our white wine guide, sauvignon blanc fills the first spot. Its versatility is well known, and its grassy notes go brilliantly with fresh herby flavors that are key to enhancing a good souvlaki or gyro, for that matter. It won't distract from the layers of flavor you've created with seasonings, spices, and flame.
But to keep the dishes on the table falling into a Mediterranean theme, a similarly fresh-tasting Greek wine, Assyrtiko, can also be a crowd-pleaser, equally playing well with the olive oil and herbs (perhaps even plucked from your garden) used to sprinkle over your kebabs. Enjoy experimenting with tastes and bouquets as you sample and sip.
For those preparing meals for a variety of food preferences and palates, either a glass of sauvignon blanc or an Assyrtiko can also pair well with a souvlaki-style grilled shrimp recipe. In fact, after biting into a tender cube of lamb or grilled shrimp followed by a sip of one of these aromatic blends, you may trick yourself into thinking you're on vacation in Greece after all.