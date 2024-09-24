The Crisp Wine Pairing To Complement Lamb Souvlaki

Crisper white wines can highlight the beautiful grilled meal you've prepared. In our white wine guide, sauvignon blanc fills the first spot. Its versatility is well known, and its grassy notes go brilliantly with fresh herby flavors that are key to enhancing a good souvlaki or gyro, for that matter. It won't distract from the layers of flavor you've created with seasonings, spices, and flame.

But to keep the dishes on the table falling into a Mediterranean theme, a similarly fresh-tasting Greek wine, Assyrtiko, can also be a crowd-pleaser, equally playing well with the olive oil and herbs (perhaps even plucked from your garden) used to sprinkle over your kebabs. Enjoy experimenting with tastes and bouquets as you sample and sip.

For those preparing meals for a variety of food preferences and palates, either a glass of sauvignon blanc or an Assyrtiko can also pair well with a souvlaki-style grilled shrimp recipe. In fact, after biting into a tender cube of lamb or grilled shrimp followed by a sip of one of these aromatic blends, you may trick yourself into thinking you're on vacation in Greece after all.