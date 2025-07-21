A Seafood Expert Explains How To Eat A Whole Fish For Beginners

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

So, you've mastered the art of buying whole fish. Now what? If you've always enjoyed fish filets and are unsure of how to eat one whole, you have a wonderful experience ahead of you. We asked Robert DiGregorio, director of seafood quality at Fulton Fish Market, for some tips. DiGregorio grew up eating whole fish and says that after being mindful of the choking hazard, he now prefers his fish on the bone. "I think fish on the bone is more flavorful and juicy and, in fact, many cultures only eat fish whole, and if they do cut it up, they cut it up bones and all," he says. So, what's the best way to eat a whole fish?

"I would recommend for the not-so-experienced to remove the nice, crispy skin and set it aside to be cut and eaten later," says DiGregorio. Then, he says to cut the fish down the middle, head to tail, down to the backbone, before cutting the sides of the fish. "Separate the two halves by gently pushing away from the center. Now, holding the fish's head, you can lift up the backbone entirely and remove it." According to DiGregorio, this method removes 95% of the bones, but you should be aware that the fins and belly will still have some bones that can be easily removed. DiGregorio jokes that this method takes longer to explain than to do, but says that "with a little practice, you'll become an expert."