A Seafood Expert Explains How To Eat A Whole Fish For Beginners
So, you've mastered the art of buying whole fish. Now what? If you've always enjoyed fish filets and are unsure of how to eat one whole, you have a wonderful experience ahead of you. We asked Robert DiGregorio, director of seafood quality at Fulton Fish Market, for some tips. DiGregorio grew up eating whole fish and says that after being mindful of the choking hazard, he now prefers his fish on the bone. "I think fish on the bone is more flavorful and juicy and, in fact, many cultures only eat fish whole, and if they do cut it up, they cut it up bones and all," he says. So, what's the best way to eat a whole fish?
"I would recommend for the not-so-experienced to remove the nice, crispy skin and set it aside to be cut and eaten later," says DiGregorio. Then, he says to cut the fish down the middle, head to tail, down to the backbone, before cutting the sides of the fish. "Separate the two halves by gently pushing away from the center. Now, holding the fish's head, you can lift up the backbone entirely and remove it." According to DiGregorio, this method removes 95% of the bones, but you should be aware that the fins and belly will still have some bones that can be easily removed. DiGregorio jokes that this method takes longer to explain than to do, but says that "with a little practice, you'll become an expert."
Grilling is an easy way to cook whole fish
Eating whole fish can change your perception of fish on the bone. The awkward part, and often the reason people avoid eating whole fish, is related to how to skillfully remove the head and tail. But once you've mastered that, you can start experimenting with whole fish recipes. Grilling whole fish is an easy and delicious way to enjoy its flavor. Simply use Bobby Flay's tip for perfectly grilling whole fish and cut shallow diagonal incisions at regular intervals through the fish's skin to help it cook evenly and absorb seasoning. Then, brush the skin of the fish with oil and salt before filling the incisions with fresh herbs, chili flakes, lemon slices, and garlic prior to grilling.
If you're not sure where to start, this grilled swordfish recipe makes for a great summer lunch or dinner dish. Grilling whole fish with the skin on helps retain the fish's flavor and adds a delicious crispy texture to the dish. To stop your fish from sticking, you may want to buy a fish grilling basket. You can also add citrus pieces, such as lemon, lime, or orange slices, on top of and underneath a whole fish to enhance flavor and prevent the fish from sticking to your grill. Whole fish is beautiful to serve and is a great addition to your culinary repertoire.