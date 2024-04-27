The Reason You Should Avoid Ordering Daily Specials At A Diner

When you sit down at your local diner, you've likely noticed the paper printout of its daily specials or had your server list off what they are that day when they first come to greet you. They're typically portrayed as a way for you to save money on a premium plate or as a way to let the cooks flex their culinary muscles. Because of the way human psychology works, having something presented to us as special means we are more likely to order it than if we had simply seen the dish listed amongst other similar offerings. But there are good reasons to pass over daily specials even if they do sound good.

Daily specials are not really about giving you as the customer a better experience or more variety on the menu. Typically, daily specials are about getting rid of ingredients in the kitchen that are starting to go bad. Before you get too upset, restaurants probably aren't serving you rotten food and just because a diner offers daily specials doesn't make it a bad restaurant. That said, whatever price discount is being offered with the daily special (if there's a discount at all) is not coming from the chef's generosity. Daily specials are a self-serving practice that allows restaurants to push out menu options that are not selling as well as they need to be in order to keep up with the pile of ingredients beginning to stack up.