11 Items You Should Think Twice About Ordering From A Diner

Ordering a lemon or lime wedge with your water or soda at a restaurant might sound like a little treat because you'd rarely do so at home. Once I tell you how common mishandling is by the staff, I wouldn't be surprised if you avoided them like the plague from now on. I rarely saw garnish fruit being washed before they were sliced. If you're thinking, no big deal because the fruit is tucked inside, think again.

According to the Singapore Food Agency, listeria (a food-borne bacteria) is easily transferred to the flesh of fruits during preparation. Basically, when citrus fruits are cut, listeria can transfer from the peel to the flesh inside via the knife if they are not properly cleaned first. Dirty knives or prep surfaces only compound the issue.

Even if the fruit was washed before slicing, I've seen staff grab wedges with their hands, not tongs, and stick them straight in a drink. It's not ridiculous to think your servers and bartenders wash their hands frequently, but considering how often they touch money, dirty dishes, and other gross things, I wouldn't count on their hands truly being clean at every moment.

Unfortunately, these issues extend beyond diners. As a result, you might want to avoid lemons and limes at most restaurants if bacteria-filled garnishes aren't your thing. However, don't let this scare you too much. I worked in plenty of bars and restaurants that maintained healthy practices with their sliced fruit.