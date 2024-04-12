Why Greek Coffee Isn't Your Regular Cup Of Joe

For those sluggish mornings that call for extra pep, Greek coffee is the ticket to a reliable burst of energy. Those concerned about coffee jitters may appreciate that Greek coffee doesn't pack as much caffeine as a regular cup of Joe. The Greek's rich pour isn't brewed like a standard cup of coffee, either. Instead, Greek coffee is boiled, leaving behind more health-boosting antioxidants and compounds in your cup, and a thin foam that arises during the boiling process adds a touch of silkiness to your morning drink.

Unlike a drip machine, there's no filter involved in the making of Greek coffee. Finely ground, powdery coffee beans are boiled in a pot called a briki. The grounds of the coffee naturally settle at the bottom of the cup in a sludge-like layer, an iconic component of a traditionally made Greek coffee that is meant to stay in the cup. If this sounds like Turkish coffee, you're not wrong: Until the 1960s, Greek coffee was called Turkish coffee, but political upheaval and tension resulted in a renaming of the beverage, and Greek coffee held fast as a name.

To make the powdery espresso grounds needed for Greek coffee, you will need a high-quality burr grinder to get the right grind. If the coffee grounds aren't fine enough, the beans won't settle into the bottle of your mug. Another key to a perfect cup of Greek coffee is a briki, a tall, thin container that boils the ground coffee beans.