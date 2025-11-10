Comparing Grocery Store Thanksgiving Dinner Offers: Prices, Portions, And What You Actually Get
Thanksgiving is creeping towards us, and if you're flapping over dinner, you're not alone. It's an enormous pressure to host such a big gathering — what if you forget to check the oven, don't have enough turkey, or accidentally brew a lumpy gravy? Then there's the cost. It's no wonder that grocery stores have mustered up solutions: Store-ordered Thanksgiving dinners come either pre-selected or pre-cooked. No losing sleep over portions, prices, or recipe ideas.
Before breathing a sigh of relief and moving on to trivial tasks (like figuring out what Thanksgiving dish you are based on your zodiac sign), it's worth assessing how 2025 offers compare. These deals are available across 11 U.S. grocery chains, and each has slightly different components. What's the vision for this Thanksgiving? Whether you're craving a Costco classic for $199.99 for eight people or something a little more cheap and cheerful — we're looking at you, Aldi — these are the dinner-offer options on the table.
Whole Foods Market
Whole Foods Market has a steal this November: Serve four people with an oven-ready turkey meal for $99.99. This offer provides a full spread, with creamy mashed potatoes, seasoned green beans, gravy, herb stuffing, and cranberry orange sauce. Everything comes prepped and ready for heating. The customer's only responsibility is to monitor the turkey as it finishes in the oven.
Aldi
Sometimes a great price beats the convenience of an oven-ready meal. Aldi has a reputation for releasing great Thanksgiving deals – this year, pick up an ingredients bundle that feeds 10 guests for only $40. It contains 21 ingredients for a meal of a 14-pound Jennie-O turkey, rolls, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes with gravy, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, pumpkin pie, cranberry sauce, and stuffing.
Walmart
Not to be outdone, Walmart is following suit with a 10-person ingredients bundle for under $40. Customers get 15 ingredients to rustle up a Butterball turkey with stuffing and cranberries, russet potatoes, mac and cheese, pumpkin pie, and sides like carrots and green beans. The turkey is slightly smaller (only by 0.5 pounds), but otherwise it's neck-and-neck with Aldi's deal. Learn the essential tips Butterball Thanksgiving experts need you to know and start cooking.
Costco
Costco's complete gourmet Thanksgiving dinner serves eight for $199.99. While that sounds expensive, you're paying for the no-prep convenience. The dinner includes a five-pound all-natural turkey breast, brined and ready to cook, plus mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, green bean casserole, dinner rolls, sweet corn, and stuffing. And there's cranberry relish and gravy. It even throws in an apple cobbler and a pumpkin pie — aka the store-bought pie Costco fans swear by for holiday celebrations.
Target
You might remember the Target Thanksgiving dinner that fed four for $25. This year, a four-person ingredients bundle costs under $20. Customers receive a 10-pound turkey with stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, sweet corn, and French bread. Tasty stuff. Sadly, compared to Walmart and Aldi, Target's seven ingredients errs on the limited side, and it excludes tax, which adds an element of hidden cost. That said, it could be useful for smaller celebrations in a pinch.
Erewhon
This high-flying chain isn't known for wallet-friendly prices (cough, if you're shopping at Erewhon for ice, you deserve to be ripped off). But if it's calling your name, join flocks of A-listers and check out the Erewhon traditional organic feast. For $439, the meal feeds four to six people and contains a medium turkey, green beans with almonds, garlic mashed potatoes, wild rice stuffing, gravy, and pumpkin pie. Or try the ultimate organic feast, which throws in rainbow carrots, sourdough stuffing, and Brussels sprouts for $749. Tempted?
Sprouts Farmers Market
How about an organic turkey meal that serves six people for $129.99? For the sharp-eyed, that's a similar ethos for a fraction of Erewhon's price; just another benefit of shopping at Sprouts Farmers Market. The deal includes organic cranberry sauce and gravy, with stuffing and mashed potatoes to enjoy as sides. Everything comes fully prepped and just requires two to three hours of reheating.
Central Market
Central Market has an all-natural oven-roasted turkey breast meal for $139.99. This offer serves four to six people. It includes a bone-in slow-raised without synthetic ingredients or additives turkey breast, cornbread dressing, green beans with toasted almonds, Yukon potatoes, gravy, and cranberry sauce. They also throw in a pan and roasting bag, which makes for a tender finish.
Safeway
Safeway is keeping it simple this year. Its homestyle turkey dinner is priced at $79.99 and serves six to eight people. The deal is no frills; customers receive a 10 to 12-pound turkey, accompanied by mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, and cranberry sauce. What it lacks in organic promises and fancy sides, it amplifies in convenience. Safeway's turkey dinner is fully cooked, only requiring two to three hours heating. Just research some extra holiday side dishes that don't use potatoes.
Lidl
Still weighing up those budget-friendly ingredient bundles? Lidl has pre-selected ingredients to serve 10 people for under $36 — cheaper than its Thanksgiving deal that fed 10 people for less than $5 each in 2024. You'll get a 14-pound turkey with gravy, mac and cheese, green beans with crispy fried onions, mushroom soup, sweet rolls, and pumpkin pie. It's undoubtedly good value, but stay flexible; the exact contents of the bundle are liable to change on a store-by-store basis.
Kroger
Kroger has routinely released a "Freshgiving" promotion each November: This year, its 10-person ingredient bundle claims it's priced under $48.50. That said, customers get free rein to select items, so keep an eye on that total. When shopping online, it starts with a 14- to 16-pound turkey, stuffing, sweet corn, gravy, and crispy fried onions — you then add ingredients based on recipes that catch your eye. Think of it as a shopping challenge, rather than a pre-parceled bargain.