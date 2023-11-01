Target's Thanksgiving Dinner Feeds 4 People For $25

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We all know that Thanksgiving means that it's time to feast on a slew of incredible dishes: roasted turkey, stuffing, pumpkin pie, the works. But, we also know that, if you're hosting, the holidays are also synonymous with spending a pretty penny. To help out families who are trying to keep Thanksgiving more affordable this year, Target announced through a press release that it is offering a Thanksgiving feast intended to feed four people for under $25 (pre-tax). Customers can shop the feast either online or in stores. These items are also eligible for Target's drive-up service and same-day delivery, although free delivery requires a $35 minimum purchase. Additionally, the Thanksgiving feast items are eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

As for what the affordable feast includes, you can expect to find all of the Thanksgiving necessities. The deal includes a 10-pound turkey, a 5-pound bag of russet potatoes, a can of green beans, a can of Campbell's cream of mushroom soup, a can of cranberry sauce, a box of Stove Top stuffing mix, and a jar of Heinz Home Style Roasted Turkey Gravy.