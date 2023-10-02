16 Celebrity Chef Tips For The Best Pumpkin Pie

When it comes to pumpkin pie, everyone has differing ideas about what makes one worthy of being called "the best." Some insist on whipped cream, while others prefer their pie unadorned. There are those who enjoy canned pumpkins, while some won't touch the dessert if it doesn't contain fresh pumpkins. The bakers of all these pumpkin pies have their own rules, too, and celebrity chefs are no exception. These pros have baked a lot of pies, and they have strong opinions about how to make one.

Because every chef's recipe is completely individual, how do you decide whose pumpkin pie tips to use — especially when some of them contradict each other? The answer is to first consider your own favorite pumpkin pie recipe and consider what could elevate it to be even better. If you particularly love the cooking style of one of these celebrity chefs, then take heed of what they have to suggest. One or more of these tips are exactly what you need to make your own best pie ever.