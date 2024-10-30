Lidl's 2024 Thanksgiving Dinner Feeds 10 People For Less Than $5 Each

If you've never heard of Lidl, it may be because the chain is only located in select states on the East Coast, including Pennsylvania, Virginia, and New York (although it boasts over 170 stores total). The company strives to offer affordable prices by keepings its overhead costs down and implementing efficient, sustainable practices. In fact, we listed it as one of the most affordable grocery stores in 2023. Although it first took off in Germany in the 1970s, it opened its first U.S. store fairly recently in 2017.

This Thanksgiving meal comes right on the heels of a Lidl brand refresh, as the chain is honing its collection of private label and name brand offerings, as well as imported items like Spanish olives and Parmigiano Reggiano. "We're passionate about the quality and variety of our offerings, and especially how we help shoppers save money," said Lidl U.S. CEO Joel Rampoldt in a press release on October 16.

This also isn't the first year that the chain has offered an affordable Thanksgiving meal. In 2023, it sold a dinner basket for under $30. This version also fed 10 people, although it contained fewer items than this year's overall. In 2022, Lidl offered a similar deal, and drew inspiration for its selection from a Thanksgiving Dinner Cost Survey conducted by the American Farm Bureau Federation. So, this year's feast isn't the chain's first rodeo, and you may want to check it out if you're looking for an inexpensive dinner option this November.

