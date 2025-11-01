The 9 Essential Turkey Tips Butterball Thanksgiving Experts Need You To Know

So, you know how you're going to prepare your bird, and you're prepared to spend a pretty penny on your turkey this year, but none of that means anything if some of your guests are left out of the festivities. This seems like a basic tip that shouldn't even need to be said, but it bears repeating, especially in the hectic holiday season: Make sure you have enough turkey for each person at your table.

How much turkey is enough? Javier Reyes suggests it's not as simple as taking a headcount — make sure you consider the types of diners at your table when you're calculating how much turkey you'll need. "A helpful starting point for hosts is to think about how many guests they will be serving, how many adults versus children will be attending, if they are 'light' or 'heavy' eaters, and whether or not they'd like leftovers," he advises. "A good rule of thumb is to account for 1–1.5 pounds of turkey per person — which will give everyone a generous serving of turkey, plus leftovers."

If you're serving a particularly large party, you may need more than one turkey. It would be a bummer to realize you're short the morning of the big day.