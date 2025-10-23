Why Your Thanksgiving Turkey Might Break The Bank This Year

Turkey is a centerpiece of Thanksgiving dinner. In 2017, the USDA reported that Americans ate 46 million turkeys on Thanksgiving Day. As the big day approaches, consumers will need to budget carefully because turkey prices are expected to rise significantly in 2025. The USDA's September Outlook Report shows a 40% increase in the price of wholesale turkey from 2024.

Last year, the average price for turkey was $0.94 per pound, the lowest it had been since 2019. The forecast for Thanksgiving 2025 initially was $1.19 per pound which was not an insignificant rise, but not nearly as high as it became after the report was released. Since September's report, that number has been adjusted up to $1.315 per pound, which will be rounded up to $1.32 when it comes time to pay at the grocery store.

Typically, it's recommended that you plan for one to one and a half pounds of turkey per guest. According to Today, the average turkey for Thanksgiving dinner weighs between 15 and 16 pounds. That means if you spent $15.04 on a 16-pound turkey last year, the same turkey this year will cost $21.12. Keep in mind, those were wholesale prices, so your grocery store markup is going to be factored in. Remember, there are other red flags to watch out for when buying a turkey, too.