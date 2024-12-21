The Red Flags To Avoid When Buying Whole Turkey From The Grocery Store

Buying a turkey for the holidays is a major purchase, so the last thing you want to do is grab one that isn't up to your expectations. Cooking the perfect whole turkey is a challenging enough proposition even with the best ingredients. Getting the timing right, keeping it juicy, and delivering perfectly browned crispy skin to the table all take serious care and attention, and having a mediocre turkey that's flavorless or dry will only make it harder. Worse yet, fresh whole turkeys are sold in huge quantities around end-of-year holidays, so freshness can be hard to keep track of. Thankfully, there are a lot of labels on your turkey — and easy visual signs — that can warn you about buying the wrong one.

The first thing to look out for with turkeys is where they came from and how they were produced. Speaking with chef Harold Moore about the biggest mistakes people make with turkey, he told us, "I do not like a big, boxed [turkey] that come[s] pre-brined, injected with garbage," referring to brands like Butterball which come pre-brined with long, vague lists of ingredients. Instead, he recommended an "organic, free-range turkey from a farm that you know." While that may not be possible for everyone, avoiding turkeys labeled with terms like basted, injected, or pre-brined is a good way to avoid additives and fillers that can mess with the taste of your finished roast. Instead, look for labels like natural and free-range, which are minimally processed.

