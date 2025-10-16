Aldi's Thanksgiving Dinner For 10 Has A New, Cheaper Price This Year

Thanksgiving is fast approaching, and if you're expecting a crowd this year, you might want to consider heading to Aldi to save a few dollars. The grocery chain is offering what it calls a Feast for 10, and you can get it all for just $40. Considering what some stores may charge for a turkey alone, this is a deal worth checking out. It's also $7 less than it was in 2024.

There are 26 items in the Feast for 10 bundle that you can pick up at Aldi. The website breaks them down individually by price so you can see what you're getting dollar by dollar. The most expensive item is the turkey, which averages around 14.5 pounds and costs $0.77 per pound. That works out to just over $11. There is an asterisk on that $40, noting that the actual price may vary by availability and exactly what you select, since no one is forcing you to choose just these items in just these amounts.

In addition to the turkey, Aldi includes 10 pounds of Russet potatoes, baby carrots, celery, three pounds of onions, cranberries, and King's Hawaiian rolls as part of the Feast for 10 deal. Three pounds of sweet potatoes are also supposed to be included, but they are missing from the shopping list on the Aldi site. The checklist mentions sweet potatoes, and marshmallows are included for the casserole, so they should be there.