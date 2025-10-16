Aldi's Thanksgiving Dinner For 10 Has A New, Cheaper Price This Year
Thanksgiving is fast approaching, and if you're expecting a crowd this year, you might want to consider heading to Aldi to save a few dollars. The grocery chain is offering what it calls a Feast for 10, and you can get it all for just $40. Considering what some stores may charge for a turkey alone, this is a deal worth checking out. It's also $7 less than it was in 2024.
There are 26 items in the Feast for 10 bundle that you can pick up at Aldi. The website breaks them down individually by price so you can see what you're getting dollar by dollar. The most expensive item is the turkey, which averages around 14.5 pounds and costs $0.77 per pound. That works out to just over $11. There is an asterisk on that $40, noting that the actual price may vary by availability and exactly what you select, since no one is forcing you to choose just these items in just these amounts.
In addition to the turkey, Aldi includes 10 pounds of Russet potatoes, baby carrots, celery, three pounds of onions, cranberries, and King's Hawaiian rolls as part of the Feast for 10 deal. Three pounds of sweet potatoes are also supposed to be included, but they are missing from the shopping list on the Aldi site. The checklist mentions sweet potatoes, and marshmallows are included for the casserole, so they should be there.
Thanksgiving extras at Aldi
After the fresh ingredients, Aldi included two cans of green beans, canned mushroom soup, and french-fried onions for a green bean casserole. There are three packages of gravy mix, which come in regular or low-sodium versions. Additionally, there are two six-ounce boxes of stuffing mix, two cans of whipped dairy topping, two 12-ounce boxes of shells and cheese, a can of pumpkin pie filling plus pie crusts, and evaporated milk. To round things out, there's a 32-ounce carton of chicken broth along with some seasonings to bring the turkey and stuffing to life. Those include thyme, sage, rosemary, and poultry seasoning.
If you add up everything Aldi includes, it comes out to just under $42 on the website. According to the store, online prices may not match in-store prices, so it's best to shop in person to get everything. While this is a great value, it's also versatile. This isn't a pre-assembled kit that you're buying. All the items do need to be purchased individually, so if there's something you don't want, you don't have to get it. And if you want more of something, that's easy enough to do. Essentially, Aldi has simply lowered the prices of these items so you can purchase this amount for about $40.
On its Instagram, Aldi has a post that mentions cranberry sauce. It's not entirely clear whether the post refers to actual cranberries or pre-made cranberry sauce. That's another thing you might have to check out when you go there in person. Considering how expensive groceries have become over the last year, Aldi's decision to drop the price on these items from October 15 to December 24, 2025, can make your holiday meals much more affordable.