Make Your Green Bean Casserole Exciting With This One-Ingredient Upgrade

After countless times of showing up dressed in the same few ingredients, even something as comforting and nostalgic as a green bean casserole can get boring. Green beans, especially, can be a tricky vegetable. Left alone, their earthy taste borderlines on blandness. Buried underneath too many condiments and spices, they lose their core flavor entirely. What you need is something that walks the line between the two impeccably, just balanced enough to revamp your casserole without altering its beloved essence. Unexpectedly, of the many creative ways to spice up green bean casseroles, it's miso paste that might surprise you the most.

Miso is the one-ingredient upgrade that does it all. It brings with it the soybeans' nutty undertone, deepened into an umami funk created during the fermentation process. Somewhere in between all of that, you might even spot a note of sweetness. At first taste, it's something that subtly blends into the ingredients and inexplicably makes the dish taste fuller. The green beans are richer, the sauce more dramatic, and the mushrooms become more than just a textural filler with that savory boost. Every forkful afterward continues building up those flavors, all the way until the plates are cleared and your craving for big, warm flavors is completely sated.