8 Tips And Tricks For Thawing Frozen Turkey

Whether you look forward to appetizers, sides, or the pumpkin pie most of all on Thanksgiving, there's no denying that one food item reigns supreme year after year: the turkey. Starting in late October or early November, grocery stores overflow with an abundance of frozen turkeys, some small, some large, and some so gargantuan that it's a wonder it even fits in the freezer once you bring it home. Unless you're regularly in charge of the turkey each year, there's a good chance that cooking the Thanksgiving turkey is what weighs most heavily on your brain — but there's a crucial step that comes before cooking the bird, and that would be thawing it out.

Since turkeys are sold frozen at the grocery store, thawing out your bird is (mostly) essential before you can actually cook it. Now, this may seem like an intuitive fact, but the reality is that thawing a whole turkey takes a little more planning than thawing out a mere chicken breast or pork chop from the freezer, and this planning ahead aspect often catches first-time turkey chefs off guard. In case you've never had to worry about thawing a turkey or you just need a little reminder of the best (and safest) practices, we've compiled some tips and tricks to ensure that thawing your bird is a breeze.