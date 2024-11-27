12 Mistakes Everyone Makes With Their Turkey Rub

When you're thinking of putting together a rub, your mind can wonder about all the great spices and other flavorful additions you want to include. But the biggest mistake you can make is forgetting one very basic ingredient: salt. Without salt, your turkey won't taste good, and because it's larger in volume than a chicken, for example, you probably need more salt than you think you do so that all the meat can be seasoned.

Now, forgetting salt is easier to do than you might think. You might be using a store-bought rub or spice blend that doesn't have any salt in it — or it might have a little salt — but it will still not be enough for a large bird. It's always a good idea to give your blend a little taste to see if it's salty and to add more if it's not. Even if you taste a little bit of salt, it's likely not enough.

If we're getting to the nitty gritty details of salt, there are different levels of saltiness that you'll get depending on what salt you use. For example, powdered table salt is a lot saltier than kosher salt, so you may want to adjust accordingly for both types. A good way to never forget salt is to always have it be the first ingredient you add to your rub or straight onto the turkey.

