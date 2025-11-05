The Thanksgiving Dish You Are, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

A traditional Thanksgiving dinner is something millions of people look forward to every November. But not everyone is drawn to the table for the same reason. And if you pay attention, you can often guess what someone's favorite Thanksgiving dish is just by what ends up on their plate.

But what if your favorite Thanksgiving dish isn't just about taste? What if your cravings are written in the stars? Astrology shows us that your sun sign reflects your essence, your moon sign guides your comfort and cravings, and your rising sign flavors the way you show up in the world, even at the Thanksgiving dinner table.

Below, you'll discover the Thanksgiving dish that best matches your zodiac sign. Peek at your sun, moon, and rising for the full Turkey Day spread, because just like any well-curated Thanksgiving table, astrology is more fun when you savor a little bit of everything.