Sweet And Savory Wild Rice (Thanksgiving Side) Recipe
Thanksgiving is a holiday that celebrates the harvest and gives thanks for the bountiful season. When it comes to Thanksgiving side dishes, the more the merrier. Offering a wide array of side dishes is a way to showcase the abundance of food that has been grown and harvested throughout the year. The variety of dishes historically has symbolized the richness of the land and the reasons for gratitude.
We all know the standard Thanksgiving side dishes — mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, green bean casserole, and cranberry sauce. If you're feeling like you want something out of the box, this sweet and savory wild rice recipe is the ticket.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "I've never been much of a fan of stuffing, but I am a huge fan of wild rice. I started incorporating this recipe into our Thanksgiving spread several years ago. It is surprisingly easy, can be made ahead of time, and is naturally vegetarian. I call that a win-win!"
Gather the ingredients for sweet and savory wild rice
To make this recipe, start in the produce aisle and pick up lemon, garlic, celery, scallions, and pomegranate seeds. "I love buying pomegranate seeds ready to go to save time during the busy holiday season," Hahn says. From the dry goods aisle, you'll need some wild rice, dried apricots, dried cranberries, pepitas, and pistachios. Hahn says, "If you can't find the pepitas that are already roasted, you can buy the raw seeds and quickly toast them up in a dry sauté pan." Then, check your pantry for some dressing basics — olive oil, apple cider vinegar, Dijon mustard, honey, salt, and pepper.
Step 1: Rinse the rice
Rinse the rice well under cold water.
Step 2: Cook the rice
Add rice and water to a pot and cook according to package directions. This should take about 45 minutes.
Step 3: Make the dressing
While the rice cooks, combine the oil, vinegar, lemon juice, garlic, mustard, honey, salt, and pepper in a small bowl.
Step 4: Let the rice cool
When the rice is done, add it to a large bowl and let it cool for 15 minutes.
Step 5: Add the remaining ingredients to the rice
Add the celery, dried apricots, dried cranberries, pepitas, pistachios, scallions, and pomegranate seeds to the bowl of rice.
Step 6: Add the dressing
Add the dressing from step 3 and toss.
Step 7: Serve the sweet and savory wild rice
Serve the sweet and savory wide rice. Garnish with chopped parsley, if desired.
How can I customize the wild rice side dish?
Customizing a sweet and savory wild rice side dish is a great way to create a unique and delicious accompaniment for your meal. If you want to mix up the dried fruit in this recipe, you can substitute raisins, golden raisins, or dried cherries for the dried cranberries and apricots. Or, you can add chopped pear or apple right before serving to provide a fresh, refreshing sweetness and contrasting texture.
You can also experiment with different nut choices, such as walnuts, pecans, or almonds. If you need to make this recipe nut-free, simply swap out the pistachios for sunflower seeds or toasted sesame seeds. If you want to make this recipe vegan, trade the honey for maple syrup.
To make the rice dish more diverse, add sautéed or roasted vegetables like mushrooms, caramelized onions, bell peppers, or shallots to impart a savory depth. These can bring earthy and umami flavors to the dish. Experiment with herbs and spices to enhance the savory aspect — consider using thyme, rosemary, sage, or a dash of cayenne pepper for a little kick. You can also add any type of fresh herb, including thyme, basil, oregano, or chives.
What pairs well with this wild rice side dish?
For a traditional Thanksgiving feast, this dish goes nicely with roasted turkey and all the typical accompaniments. But, there may be plenty of other occasions at which to serve this delicious side dish. Other protein options work well, such as steak, pork tenderloin, grilled or baked salmon, and vegetarian options like stuffed portobello mushrooms or tofu steaks.
A wide variety of other side dishes will pair well with the sweet and savory rice. A fresh green salad with a light vinaigrette dressing can provide a refreshing contrast to the sweet and savory rice. Seasonal roasted vegetables, including asparagus, Brussels sprouts, or carrots, can add depth and texture to the meal. Soft dinner rolls or rustic bread can be served on the side to complement the rice and main course. A light soup, such as butternut squash soup or tomato basil soup, can be a great starter before enjoying the sweet and savory wild rice with the main entrée.
- 2 cups uncooked wild rice
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
- 1 lemon, juiced
- 1 crushed garlic clove
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 1 teaspoon honey
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- ½ cup diced celery
- ½ cup chopped dried apricots
- ½ cup dried cranberries
- ½ cup toasted pepitas
- ½ cup pistachios
- 3 chopped scallions
- ½ cup pomegranate seeds
- Chopped parsley
- Rinse the rice well under cold water.
- Add rice and water to a pot and cook according to package directions. This should take about 45 minutes.
- While the rice cooks, combine the oil, vinegar, lemon juice, garlic, mustard, honey, salt, and pepper in a small bowl.
- When the rice is done, add it to a large bowl and let it cool for 15 minutes.
- Add the celery, dried apricots, dried cranberries, pepitas, pistachios, scallions, and pomegranate seeds to the bowl of rice.
- Add the dressing from step 3 and toss.
- Serve the sweet and savory wide rice. Garnish with chopped parsley, if desired.
|Calories per Serving
|345
|Total Fat
|13.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|1.9 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|50.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|5.9 g
|Total Sugars
|16.0 g
|Sodium
|163.9 mg
|Protein
|10.7 g