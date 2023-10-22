Sweet And Savory Wild Rice (Thanksgiving Side) Recipe

Thanksgiving is a holiday that celebrates the harvest and gives thanks for the bountiful season. When it comes to Thanksgiving side dishes, the more the merrier. Offering a wide array of side dishes is a way to showcase the abundance of food that has been grown and harvested throughout the year. The variety of dishes historically has symbolized the richness of the land and the reasons for gratitude.

We all know the standard Thanksgiving side dishes — mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, green bean casserole, and cranberry sauce. If you're feeling like you want something out of the box, this sweet and savory wild rice recipe is the ticket.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "I've never been much of a fan of stuffing, but I am a huge fan of wild rice. I started incorporating this recipe into our Thanksgiving spread several years ago. It is surprisingly easy, can be made ahead of time, and is naturally vegetarian. I call that a win-win!"