The Julia Child Trick That Will Make Your Pumpkin Pie Fluffier Than Ever
When putting a new twist on pumpkin pie, it's usually the spice mix that gets tinkered with, or perhaps you mix in some extras like chopped nuts. If these minor tweaks don't add enough excitement for you, it's time to change up the whole dessert by following Julia Child's lead. The famed chef used a meringue, or whipped egg whites, to take pumpkin pie from ho-hum to a fluffy delight.
A lot of people are fine with the dense, creamy filling in a classic pumpkin pie recipe, but those who wish it were a little lighter will love Child's approach. First published in Parade magazine in 1982, the recipe calls for separating four eggs into whites and yolks. Child whipped the whites into a foam, which is simple as long as you avoid costly mistakes with meringue, like using old eggs. She then carefully folded the meringue into the pumpkin filling before baking it in a pie shell. Be gentle and mix the custard until just combined, or else the egg whites will deflate.
The resulting pie winds up with a light and airy texture that's a lot more refreshing after a heavy Thanksgiving dinner. Those who have made the recipe compare the filling to a soufflé or a fluffy cloud, thanks to all the tiny air bubbles trapped in the whipped whites. This isn't the only amazing thing about Child's recipe, though. She also added some unexpected flavorings for an even tastier pie.
More tips from Julia Child for delectable pumpkin pie
In addition to meringue, Julia Child's pumpkin pie filling uses several ingredients you would expect: canned pumpkin puree, milk and cream, brown and white sugar, egg yolks, and warm spices. However, she also added three tablespoons of molasses, providing more depth than sugar alone. There are three different types of molasses, and the light kind has a mild but rich sweetness, while dark molasses adds a subtle touch of bitterness.
The real flavor powerhouse in Child's recipe is a shot of bourbon or dark rum. This tip for the best pumpkin pie infuses the whole filling with the warm complexity of the spirit. Any other type of whiskey besides bourbon will also be delicious, or for extra sweetness and creaminess, add a little Bailey's Irish Cream. Child also knew how to ensure the best texture in the final pie. She let it sit for a good while before slicing and serving, which prevents the filling from losing its structure and turning soggy.
A pie as delicious and unconventional as Child's deserves a creative garnish. Try serving it with pumpkin pie toppings that aren't whipped cream, like toasted marshmallows or whipped mascarpone for even more fluffy goodness. Mixing a few drops of bourbon or rum into any creamy topping you choose will reinforce the flavor of the filling.