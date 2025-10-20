The Julia Child Trick That Will Make Your Pumpkin Pie Fluffier Than Ever

When putting a new twist on pumpkin pie, it's usually the spice mix that gets tinkered with, or perhaps you mix in some extras like chopped nuts. If these minor tweaks don't add enough excitement for you, it's time to change up the whole dessert by following Julia Child's lead. The famed chef used a meringue, or whipped egg whites, to take pumpkin pie from ho-hum to a fluffy delight.

A lot of people are fine with the dense, creamy filling in a classic pumpkin pie recipe, but those who wish it were a little lighter will love Child's approach. First published in Parade magazine in 1982, the recipe calls for separating four eggs into whites and yolks. Child whipped the whites into a foam, which is simple as long as you avoid costly mistakes with meringue, like using old eggs. She then carefully folded the meringue into the pumpkin filling before baking it in a pie shell. Be gentle and mix the custard until just combined, or else the egg whites will deflate.

The resulting pie winds up with a light and airy texture that's a lot more refreshing after a heavy Thanksgiving dinner. Those who have made the recipe compare the filling to a soufflé or a fluffy cloud, thanks to all the tiny air bubbles trapped in the whipped whites. This isn't the only amazing thing about Child's recipe, though. She also added some unexpected flavorings for an even tastier pie.