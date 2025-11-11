10 Creative Apple Pie Toppings That Aren't Ice Cream
The warmed apple chunks, spiced notes, and buttery crust of an apple pie make it a comforting dessert to eat all year long. It feels humble and soothing, but it tastes delicious and isn't too difficult to whip up, which makes it an approachable treat to bake no matter what season. It's a familiar favorite pie (especially if you're working with a recipe passed down from generations prior), but you can also find ways to make it feel fun and fresh. For example, you can opt for different apple varieties for the pie, which can add slightly nuanced textures and flavors without making a huge impact on the overall result. But we have some other ideas to give your fruity pie new life without altering the baked treat at all.
It's all about the toppings! Rather than topping a warm slice with vanilla ice cream, you might want to try a few other creative add-ons. We did considerable research to find the most scrumptious toppers that are more on the unexpected side but still impart drool-worthy flavors and textures that complement the apple treat. These are fantastic if you're out of ice cream or simply want to elevate your slice further.
Chocolate
You can't really go wrong with chocolate and apple, can you? We see the combo with chocolate-covered apples and in baked goods like cake or muffins, so we're applying the same flavor profile in an apple pie. Try topping your apple pie slice with semi-sweet chocolate chips or, better yet, mini ones, so they can lightly melt against the warmth of the pie after you take it out of the oven; it adds a cocoa-forward touch with a hint of sweetness. You could trickle on homemade ganache as a way to truly elevate your baked good into iconic territory that will make everyone ask for a second serving.
We recommend a muscovado sugar chocolate ganache because of the sugar's caramel and toffee flavor that works so well with apples. For double the chocolate, do mini chocolate chips and a thin ganache drizzle, which also offers two totally unique textures — one rich and creamy, the other slightly firm and crunchy. Alternatively, you could add a chocolate touch to apple pie in a simpler way: by using premade hot fudge sauce. No need to save the chocolate condiment for ice cream only. No matter which chocolate method you opt for, it'll result in a more decadent, luxurious dessert.
Peanut butter sauce
Apples and peanut butter are yet another popular combination that we can draw inspiration from for apple pie toppings. Rather than adding a chunky and thick spoonful of straight peanut butter, you'll want to create a sauce instead. Make a smooth PB sauce to top your confection by combining peanut butter and corn syrup. Light or dark corn syrup works here, but they'll yield slightly different flavor notes; the former is more muted and ideal if you simply want something that tastes good and uncomplicated with a hint of vanilla, while the latter has a richer, more complex hint of molasses, which can pair beautifully with apple pie.
Either works, particularly if you're simply trying to use up ingredients from your pantry. If you don't have corn syrup, you could use maple syrup or honey along with the peanut butter for a similar loose and sweet pie sauce. Opt for a creamy PB for a smoother texture; chunky peanut butter can work as long as you don't mind nibbling on the little pieces.
Simply warm the ingredients for a few seconds at a time in the microwave until they're easily mixable. To complement the spiced notes of the pie, you could also incorporate a touch of cinnamon or your favorite spice (especially if you likely already included it in the pie).
Maple syrup
Give your apple pie a sweet yet dimensional addition with a maple syrup drizzle. This sweetener has a complex flavor profile with its notes of caramel, toffee, and vanilla that pair marvelously with the pie's rich butter crust and spiced apple. It isn't necessarily something that you'll see (unless you really pile it on), but it's more about the nuance and added sugary touch. Consider the different maple syrup grades as a way to pick which to place on your pie. Golden maple syrup, with its hint of vanilla and thin consistency, can be a great pairing for a dessert like apple pie, adding sweetness while not overtaking the flavor. Very dark maple syrup is the strongest and most flavorful if you want a noticeable maple touch.
Plate your slice of pie and add a light trickle of your maple syrup over the piece; you don't need much since it's already quite sweet and high in sugar. This topper could be particularly scrumptious when making a no-refined-sugar-added pie, like if you use an unsweetened apple juice concentrate or a sugar substitute in the pie itself. This way, the maple syrup can add that flavorful, sugary touch without sending the pie into saccharine stratosphere.
Crème anglaise
We think that crème anglaise doesn't get the recognition it deserves. This decadent sauce is usually made from a mix of heavy whipping cream, vanilla beans, egg yolks (which give it the rich, light-yellow color), and sugar. It's considered a custard, although a bit looser in consistency, which makes it a terrific topper to ladle over pies, apple included. It can settle into the nooks and crannies of the pie slice while imparting its creamy, vanilla notes.
We also suggest adding a small amount directly on the plate before plating; that way, it's on both the top and bottom of the pie for an ultra-rich addition. The great thing about this sauce is that you can serve it warm or cold; you could potentially heat it, as long as you do so via a bain-marie heated water bath. Crème anglaise complements a cozy apple pie without overshadowing it with powerful flavors and has a similar profile to vanilla ice cream — if you try any suggestion on this list, make it this one! It's unique and flavorful yet still mellow enough to let the apple pie shine brightest.
Infused whipped cream
Whipped cream isn't too riveting on its own — falling in line with apple pie topping essentials like ice cream — but you can jazz it up by making an infused version. That said, it has to be homemade, as you may risk a runny whipped cream when playing around and adding ingredients to the pre-made stuff; also, sometimes the canned whipped creams can offer off-putting flavors that are too cloying, too watery, or give off a funky aftertaste — none of which you want to put on your beloved pie.
We have a bunch of ideas on add-ins that can enhance your homemade whipped cream. Incorporating spices like cinnamon or clove into your homemade batch is a no-brainer to match the spices in your baked good. It offers some further complementary flavor dimension. A honey whipped cream made with sea salt can bring a delicate and creamy balance to your dessert. For something truly impactful, swap the vanilla for Disaronno Italian liqueur, which provides a sweet and fruity profile that works wonderfully with apple pie. No matter what you add in, homemade whipped cream can be the fluffy and flavorful topping to set your pie apart.
Jam
It may seem redundant to use a fruit jam on a fruit pie, but that's part of why it works so well. We often see fruit pairings that complement each other (strawberry rhubarb, pineapple mango, cranberry orange), and that's the same theory here. Your jam of choice will offer a mixed fruit flavor to add complexity to the apple element.
The sweet and mildly tangy notes of an apricot jam are a staple for apple desserts; it's often used as a glaze in baked goods, but here we simply recommend plopping a teaspoonful on your slice for a fruity uplift. Peach jam works just as well, offering a moderately similar flavor profile and color, while mango jam can add a tropical richness to your dessert. For a more noticeable pop of color, you could do a strawberry jam; this combination is great for summer parties for a bright and refreshing iteration of apple pie, when you don't want it associated as a fall or winter dish.
Once you pick your desired jam, it's time to apply it. Place a little jam dollop on top of the pie or spread it evenly in a layer; it's really up to you. Spreading it ahead of time means you'll get a smidge of flavor in every bite, while the glob allows you to control which bites get a jammy hit.
Sharp cheddar or white cheddar cheese
It's difficult to pinpoint when apple pie and cheese were first combined, but at the very least, it's said that folks back in 1600s England enjoyed the apple pie-cheese trend. It later became popular in the U.S. during the 19th century; we also see it mentioned in a Chicago, Illinois newspaper dating back to 1924. So, it's nothing new, nothing riveting on either side of the pond (seemingly going strong for centuries, after all), and yet, cheese on apple pie remains the focal point of many debates. While it's quite common throughout New England — people note that they see the combination frequently in states like Massachusetts and Vermont — anyone can eat it.
But the most important factor is what cheese is utilized. You'll want to stick with a sharp cheddar for this dessert, whether that's yellow or white is fully up to you. This type of cheese offers a creamy, salty, and mildly nutty addition to the sweetness of the pie. You'll often see Vermont sharp cheddar cheese as the top recommendation.
The optimal way to incorporate the fromage is to first heat the pie slice and then place a slice of cold cheese that's fresh out of the fridge; this way, the queso gets slightly softened and malleable but not totally drippy and melted. Give this salty and sweet combination a try this holiday season.
Marshmallows
Sweet potato pie is known for being adorned with a layer of marshmallows. But why is that the only pie that could benefit from the sticky, sweet treat? You might want to try incorporating marshmallows on top of apple pie the next time you're serving up a slice. In the recipes that do call for a marshmallow topper, it's usually baked directly on top, but here we suggest simply adding a few pieces to your slice post-bake.
Mini marshmallows will fare better because they melt more easily against the heat of a pie that's fresh from the oven. But if you're reheating a slice in the microwave or toaster oven, place a few marshmallows on top to get nice and gooey — the toaster oven will also provide that toasty brown touch to the marshmallows for added dimension. If you make marshmallows from scratch, cinnamon marshmallows would be perfect for the pie.
To simplify the process, marshmallow creme or Fluff is even easier to work with since it's spreadable — this can be the way to go if you don't plan to heat your apple pie slice. Try making a spiced marshmallow creme with cinnamon and nutmeg or pumpkin pie spice to pair with the spiced apples in the pie.
Bacon crumbles
Out of everything on this list, bacon crumbles may elicit the most eye rolls or questionable looks — even more so than sharp cheddar cheese — and we're okay with that. The meaty addition plays on the sweet and salty notes people are so fond of (think: cantaloupe and prosciutto, maple bacon, pork and apple sauce, and so on). A smoked bacon brings a layer of smokiness into the mix that is nothing short of mouthwatering.
Surprisingly, bacon isn't all that unique to apple pies; it's sometimes mixed directly into the apple mixture or even used in the crust, but here we'll use it just as a topping. That way, it doesn't permeate every bite; it simply adds a touch of smoky saltiness to your slice, which you can customize with as many or few crumbles as desired.
The top piece of advice is to use ultra-crispy bacon crumbles, which we find is best achieved by frying your own bacon and then crumbling it by hand. You could also sprinkle a touch of brown sugar over the bacon for a sweet, caramel-y boost. That crunch offers an exceptional texture that you wouldn't otherwise get from the baked apples.
Cream cheese frosting
Cream cheese frosting isn't a stranger to baked goods like cinnamon rolls, but you might not see it on apple pie as frequently. That's why we want to vouch for this tangy and sweet treat as your next fruited pie topping. Follow your favorite cream cheese frosting recipe, which is usually a decadent mixture of butter, cream cheese, powdered sugar, and vanilla. It's nothing too complicated, but it brings a lactic acidity to cut through the sweetness of the apple and any added sugars. You could choose to mix in a dusting of cinnamon or allspice for a spiced-up frosting.
If you want to delve further into the tangy profile of the cream cheese, consider making your pie with Granny Smith apples. It's a scrumptious harmony of sour and sweet, without leaning too far in either direction. Meanwhile, a pie made with a non-tart apple, such as Fuji, Honey Crisp, or Golden Delicious, will bring a sweeter profile, where the sugared tanginess of cream cheese frosting can provide more dimension. Simply slather a thick layer of cream cheese frosting on a warm piece of pie so you get a bit in every bite, or drizzle it in thin lines for a milder touch.