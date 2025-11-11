10 Creative Apple Pie Toppings That Aren't Ice Cream

The warmed apple chunks, spiced notes, and buttery crust of an apple pie make it a comforting dessert to eat all year long. It feels humble and soothing, but it tastes delicious and isn't too difficult to whip up, which makes it an approachable treat to bake no matter what season. It's a familiar favorite pie (especially if you're working with a recipe passed down from generations prior), but you can also find ways to make it feel fun and fresh. For example, you can opt for different apple varieties for the pie, which can add slightly nuanced textures and flavors without making a huge impact on the overall result. But we have some other ideas to give your fruity pie new life without altering the baked treat at all.

It's all about the toppings! Rather than topping a warm slice with vanilla ice cream, you might want to try a few other creative add-ons. We did considerable research to find the most scrumptious toppers that are more on the unexpected side but still impart drool-worthy flavors and textures that complement the apple treat. These are fantastic if you're out of ice cream or simply want to elevate your slice further.