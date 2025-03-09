15 Unique Garnishes To Top Your Pie With For Bakery-Worthy Looks

I am a self-proclaimed pie lover — and I'm not afraid to admit it. Not only are pies a crowd pleaser in virtually every way, but they're also extremely easy to customize based on the flavor profile you're after or the ingredients you have on hand. Of course, aside from mastering the perfect pie crust, balancing your filling's flavors, and baking your pie, the real challenge comes with slicing and serving it to your guests. After all, if you've gone through the work to make the perfect pie, you don't want to let your guard down and fumble that last step.

The easiest way to add a refined finesse to your pie — and make it look bakery-worthy in the process — is to select an appropriate garnish to top your dessert with. While many people simply resort to a can of whipped cream or cheap vanilla ice cream in the back of their freezer, I'm of the mindset that a pie garnish deserves a little more love in this department.

As a home baker, I've experimented with numerous new and fun ways to use toppings to elevate the look of my pies, all while keeping the flavors cohesive and intentional. Here are some unique and rather simple garnishes that you play with to give your pie a bakery-worthy edge.