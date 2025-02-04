French Silk Vs Chocolate Mousse Pie: What's The Difference?
Chocolate-lovers, this one's for you. Today, we're exploring what separates French silk pie from chocolate mousse pie. They're both no-bake desserts (although, the pie crusts do get blind-baked, not to be confused with par-baked) and chocolate treats that can satisfy any sweet tooth. But, what about beyond these common culinary jumping-off points?
Historically, chocolate mousse has been around far longer than French silk pie. Chocolate mousse is French in origin. In fact, the confection was first created not by a chef but by 19th-century French nightlife painter Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec. It's unclear exactly when chocolate mousse made its official foray into the pie realm, but whatever the timeline, we're just thankful that it did. Per the lore, French silk pie wasn't invented until 1951. It was Maryland baker Kendall "Betty" Cooper's entry into the third annual Pillsbury Bake-Off. Surprise, "French" silk pie is actually American.
Beyond their ages and origins, the biggest differentiator between French silk and chocolate mousse pies is the texture. French silk pie is rich without being abundantly heavy or dense. Comparatively, chocolate mousse pie is just as smooth, but features a far denser, almost pudding-like consistency. Some recipes even call for gelatin or mini marshmallows to be incorporated into the filling to increase the weight and body of that decadent, timeless mousse, which, unlike French silk pie, doesn't always include eggs. Some preparations (like Alton Brown's chocolate mousse) beat egg yolks into the filling for further richness.
What is French silk pie?
French silk pie comprises pie crust loaded with airy chocolate mousse-like filling topped by a thick layer of whipped cream and a generous sprinkle of curled chocolate shavings. While the "French" in the name might be a tad misleading, the "silky" part of the name is dead-on. As it suggests, French silk pie is characterized by a decadent, smooth texture; every bite slips across the tongue. This unique lightness is thanks to French silk's use of whipped egg yolks (and it's easier than you might expect to make bakery-worthy meringue at home).
The original recipe called for whipped raw egg yolks, but today's French silk pies usually heat the eggs over a double boiler with sugar, vanilla extract, and chocolate. This method incorporates aeration, dissolves the ingredients into a cohesive blend, and yields a velvety filling that eliminates any food safety concerns. A food thermometer inserted into the batch should read 160 degrees Fahrenheit.
From there, the chocolatey filling gets folded with whipped cream and beaten butter, stretching the body. To assemble, simply chill until firm (at least two hours), then spread into the prepared pie crust. Some French silk pies use a classic buttery pastry crust, while others opt for graham cracker crust or a playful crushed Oreo pie crust for deeper chocolate flavor. Just don't forget the signature final layer of whipped topping and chocolate shavings! Covered in plastic wrap, French silk pie will last in the fridge for about three days.
What is chocolate mousse pie?
Texturally, chocolate mousse pie is rich yet bouncy, decadent, and timeless. To make the chocolate mousse filling, chocolate and cream are melted together, then folded with sugar and vanilla extract. Separately, heavy cream is whipped into stiff peaks, then folded with the chocolate mixture to combine. That's it! From there, the prepared chocolate mousse just gets spread into the prepared Oreo crumb crust or graham cracker crust and chilled for around three hours to set.
Covered in plastic wrap, it'll keep for two or three days in the fridge. If you're making a more traditional mousse with eggs, simmer the egg yolks with your initial chocolate-sugar-vanilla-cream mixture on the stovetop before combining it with the whipped heavy cream.
Whereas the lush cap of whipped cream and chocolate curls is customary for French silk pie, the toppings vary more widely when it comes to chocolate mousse pie. It isn't uncommon to see chocolate mousse pie topped with the same pillowy whipped cream and shaved chocolate. Or some pies opt for candied orange peel or orange zest garnish for a citrusy zing (here's lookin' at you, Julia Child).
For the most luxurious mousse, 60% cacao baking chocolate yields a richer, deeper flavor. Ina Garten's secret to chocolate mousse is to use a blend of bittersweet and milk chocolate in her mousse, along with a splash of strong-brewed coffee. Other preparations favor bourbon- or espresso-infused whipped cream for dimensional flavor, or add a splash of Grand Marnier or Kahlúa liqueur directly into the mousse filling.