Chocolate-lovers, this one's for you. Today, we're exploring what separates French silk pie from chocolate mousse pie. They're both no-bake desserts (although, the pie crusts do get blind-baked, not to be confused with par-baked) and chocolate treats that can satisfy any sweet tooth. But, what about beyond these common culinary jumping-off points?

Historically, chocolate mousse has been around far longer than French silk pie. Chocolate mousse is French in origin. In fact, the confection was first created not by a chef but by 19th-century French nightlife painter Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec. It's unclear exactly when chocolate mousse made its official foray into the pie realm, but whatever the timeline, we're just thankful that it did. Per the lore, French silk pie wasn't invented until 1951. It was Maryland baker Kendall "Betty" Cooper's entry into the third annual Pillsbury Bake-Off. Surprise, "French" silk pie is actually American.

Beyond their ages and origins, the biggest differentiator between French silk and chocolate mousse pies is the texture. French silk pie is rich without being abundantly heavy or dense. Comparatively, chocolate mousse pie is just as smooth, but features a far denser, almost pudding-like consistency. Some recipes even call for gelatin or mini marshmallows to be incorporated into the filling to increase the weight and body of that decadent, timeless mousse, which, unlike French silk pie, doesn't always include eggs. Some preparations (like Alton Brown's chocolate mousse) beat egg yolks into the filling for further richness.

